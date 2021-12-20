This week, Elkhart native and Hollywood up and comer Tye Sheridan will hit the big screen in “The Tender Bar” directed by George Clooney and featuring Ben Affleck and Lily Rabe.
Sheridan plays J.R. Moehringer, a boy growing up on Long Island who seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle’s bar. Ben Affleck plays "Uncle Charlie."
The Tender Bar, an adaption of the 2005 memoir of the same name, is a coming-of-age drama that recounts the life of J.R. Moehringer growing up in Long Island and experiences at a local bar call Publicans (previously called Dickens and subsequently renamed Edison’s) which served as a sanctuary away form his chaotic family life.
The Tender Bar is set to be released on Dec. 22, prior to streaming on Prime Video Jan. 7, 2022.
While it has received mixed review from the critics, it has earned Affleck a nomination for the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.
This is the second collaboration between George Clooney and Ben Affleck. They both served a producers for the movie Argo in 2012, which won an Oscar for Best Picture.
This has been a good year for Sheridan.
In April 2021, Sheridan was featured in the sci-fi thriller Voyagers, with Colin Farrell and Lily-Rose Depp, as a member of a space mission.
In September, he was at the 78th Venice International Film Festival for his film “The Card Counter” with Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe and Tiffany Haddish.
Sheridan will be sailing into the new year with two films, Black Flies and The Things They Carried, both in production
His movie “Black Flies,” with Sean Penn, is currently in pre-production. “Black Flies” will be his second movie with Penn. The two were in “Tree of Life” which also featured Brad Pitt and Jessica Chastin. It was Sheridan’s first movie role when he was only 11 years old.
In Black Flies, Sheridan will play Ollie Cross, a young paramedic who make his way through his first year on the job in New York City.
Black Flies has been described as an intense thriller about lifesaving paramedics and the toll the job takes on them.
As Ollie Cross, Sheridan plays the role of an idealistic young man prepping for medical school and presumable excited tog et a street-side view of things when he gets a chance to drive an ambulance alongside Penn's skilled veteran character. Production for the film is scheduled to begin late this year.
Sheridan is also to be featured in the star-studded ensemble cast in the upcoming Vietnam movie of Tim O’Brien’s book The Things They Carried.
Rupert Sanders, known for “Snow White And The Huntsman,” will direct the adaption of Tim O’Brien’s acclaimed collection of short stories about a platoon of young soldiers and their experiences on the front lines of the Vietnam War.
Tom Hardy is set to portray the main character, a fictionalized version of O’Brien who serves as the narrator of the stories, in the film. Sheridan joins Stephen James, Bill Skarsgard, Pete Davidson, Martin Sensmeier, Moises Arias, Angus Cloud and Ashton Sanders play the men of Alpha Company who will take turns in the spotlight of each story.
O’Brien, a Pulitzer Prize-finalist, served in Vietnam in the late 1960s. This is his third book about the war and loosely based on his experiences as a soldier in the 23 Infantry Division. Many of the characters are semi-autobiographical, sharing similarities with figures from his memoir If I Die in a Combat Zone, Box Me Up and Ship Me Home. The book contains 21 short stories which focus on the various pains of war. It is still unknown as to which short stories from the collection will be used for the movie.
Sheridan, the son of Stephanie and Bryan Sheridan of Elkhart, has become one of the industry's most-in-demand actors.
He is best known for playing the young Scott Summers/Cyclops in the reboot X-men and Wade Watts in Ready Player one.
In 2020 he co-founded Wonder Dynamics, an AI production tools company, with visual effects artist Nikola Todorovic.
