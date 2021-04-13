Haleigh Chapin, a senior at Elkhart High School, has won a $5,000 scholarship from the National Honor Society. A gifted student, volunteer and athlete, Chapin is one of 600 NHS scholarship winners in the U.S. to win a portion of its $2 million in scholarships.
Most of the 600 NHS scholarships for $3,200 are going to 575 semifinalists, but Chapin was one of 24 finalists winning $5,625 each.
She competed against 10,000 applicants nationwide.
Haleigh is the daughter of Christina Chapin and Brian Chapin, both of Elkhart. She plans to study nursing in college. Her favorite subject is math, and she enjoys reading the Bible when she’s not studying, competing in volleyball, basketball or track, or completing service projects.
Haleigh’s mom noticed her daughter’s focus on academics beginning in the fifth grade.
“Her academic ability is way beyond her years,” Christina said. “That makes her stand out from the other kids. I’m very proud of her.”
Haleigh qualified for the NHS scholarship after volunteering more than 1,000 service hours at two local organizations; Living Alternatives and the LukeStrong Leukemia Foundation.
She sponsored a baby shower for expecting mothers at Living Alternatives by collecting donations from local businesses. Living Alternatives supports health and financial needs of expectant mothers.
Haleigh sold T-shirts for the LukeStrong Leukemia Foundation, which raises money to offset medical expenses for the family of the late Luke Grumbles. She also helped raise $1,000 to offset medical expenses for a friend’s parent diagnosed with leukemia.
Haleigh is one of six girls in Anderson County to join the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts this year. She also earned the quartermaster rank as part of Sea Scout Ship 1 Unique in 2020. Sea Scouts is a coed program of Boy Scouts of America.
Haleigh completed the 1,000 NHS volunteer hours separately from service hours required for the BSA projects.
The scholarship program is supported by the NHS parent organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
“In the midst of a global pandemic that has disrupted almost all facets of everyday life, it’s inspiring and uplifting to see the incredible work of our students who strive each day to make sure their communities are a better place for all,” said Ronn Nozoe, chief executive officer of NASSP.
Haleigh encourages other students to work hard at achieving academic success.
“Try your hardest in everything you do,” she said. “There will be obstacles along the way, though you can overcome them with the Lord by your side guiding you.”
