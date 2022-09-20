Marley Gros, a 13-year-old 8th grade student from Elkhart, was recently appointed to represent Houston County at the Miss US Agriculture pageant in November.
Marley is a very active and involved student at Elkhart Middle School, where she plays multiple sports and participates in FFA, Leadership Development Events and the Floral Design program. Marley holds the first place Greenhand award in LDE for the Agriculture Issues division.
Outside of school, Marley is an Allstar competitive cheerleader and dancer for one of the most successful gyms in the state of Texas. She is a four-time National champion in cheerleading and dance, as well as a member of the 2022 4th place World championship hip-hop team.
The Miss US Agriculture organization was started in 2014 to encourage women in agriculture to teach and enhance the American agricultural story. Since the launch of this program agriculture advocacy has spread across the United States covering all ages. The program was created to advocate for agriculture by using the crown and sash an avenue to start conversations.
Young ladies from all over the country will compete for titles in nine different age categories from 0 to 36 years of age.
The State Competition will be held in Temple on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12. Marley will compete in the Teen division with representatives from other counties ages 13-16. Representatives will compete in an on-stage introduction, followed by a formal wear competition and a one-on-one interview with a panel of judges.
“This is something she jumped into with both feet,” said Marley’s mom, Erica Gros. “She feels really good about this pageant because it’s more about who you are as a person rather than who is prettiest. For a 13-year-old to learn how to conduct herself during an interview is priceless.”
Should Marley be chosen as Miss US Agriculture at the state level, she would go on to compete at the National level Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8, 2023 at the Enterprise Civic Center in Enterprise, Alabama.
