The Elkhart Athletic Booster Club is hosting a 5K Reindeer Fun Run to benefit the Elk and Lady Elk track teams.
The event is set to take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium in Elkhart. A Reindeer Mile will take place at 9:30 for students in fifth grade or younger. The Reindeer Run 5K will begin at 10 a.m.
Short and long sleeve t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies are available for the event. Any shirt order registers you for the 5K or Reindeer Miles. Those who do not wish to run in the event may also order shirts.
Sponsorships are available for $200. Sponsor logos will be included on the event shirts as well as recognition on the Lady Elk Facebook page. Sponsors will also receive a t-shirt.
Registration/shirt orders may be picked up at Elkhart High school must be returned by Friday, Nov. 18. Completed forms may be returned to Elkhart High School or emailed to Kodi Huff at khuff@elkhartisd.org.
