Elmwood Gardens hosts a free Wedding Expo event Saturday, Feb. 25 for prospective couples looking for a wedding venue. Elmwood is located at 680 County Road 446, Palestine, and can host up to roughly 2,000 guests.
The free event features several vendors, from chauffeur drivers and planners to photographers and floral and wedding cake designers. The elite services come from East Texas and from larger surrounding cities.
Catering services are provided exclusively by Provence Catering, owned by Chef Pam Horowitz, Elmwood’s co-owner who has 40 years of experience in catering. Her husband Michael Yatvin also co-owns the property.
“Because we handle food in house we try and make it as easy for our clients as possible, offering them a top-tier product that I think is new to East Texas,” Horowitz said.
Horowitz said Elmwood’s appeal is its private location and natural setting and services such as organic flowers, fruits, and vegetables.
“The response to our food is phenomenal,” Horowitz said. “We hear everything from, ‘I didn’t know I could get this kind of food in East Texas’ to ‘Wow, this is so delicious’.“
Elmwood has four “distinctly different” outdoor wedding sites: an outdoor chapel, a Wedding Walk with flowers on both sides and chandeliers; a Koi pond and lots of greenery known as Stonewood; and a large ceremony site underneath two grand oak trees known as The Doors to Forever at the Trees of Faith.
Horowitz said Elmwood's natural environment and privacy are particularly appealing to today's brides.
“It’s like a nature sanctuary.” Horowitz said. “It’s for a modern bride looking for laid-back luxury.”
Other spaces on the property include a pavilion deck called Hummingbird Path, the indoor Starburst Hall with seating for 300 guests. Other outdoor amenities include a large dance floor, bar, cinema and a large barbecue kitchen with fire pits.
Elmwood Gardens sits on a 32-acre property that also hosts special events for corporations, nonprofit organizations and family reunions.
For information call 903-549-2716 visit www.elmwoodgardens.com, or email chefpamela@provencecatering.com.
