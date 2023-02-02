Emma Schmidt is somewhat of an anomaly. She is 20-years-old, she has 10-years experience working with tires and running a shop and now she is an entrepreneur and businesswoman.
Emma’s Tire Shop opened in downtown Elkhart in late December and is operating at full capacity, handling tire needs for cars, trucks, SUVs, ATVs and just about any other vehicle or piece of equipment that needs tires.
Emma’s father, Bobby Schmidt, is quick to point out who the boss is at Emma’s Tire Shop.
“I’m only here to lend a hand if needed,” Schmidt said. “This is Emma’s shop 100%. She runs it, owns it and makes all the decisions.”
Indeed she does. She also does so with the level of skill and savvy one doesn’t normally find in someone her age.
“I started doing this when I was little,” Schmidt said. “I went to my dad’s tire shop every day. Before long I learned how to do everything and I love doing it.”
Schmidt and her dad moved to Elkhart a little over a year ago after visiting the area and falling in love with East Texas. Originally from Nebraska, the Schmidts have also lived in Kansas and Colorado before finding their way to Texas in search of a small-town atmosphere, free from extreme weather.
“It’s so green here! It’s just beautiful!” Schmidt said.
Daily life for a 20-something female tire shop owner isn’t always sunshine and roses, however. The occasional challenge arises and not always from a tire-mounting perspective.
“I think the hardest part is the inevitable skepticism,” Schmidt said. “Sometimes people are not sure about what I’m capable of doing, but I love to prove my skills.”
A post from a former customer in Colorado was a testament to Schmidt’s skills.
“I am from Colorado where Emma’s dad had a tire shop and let me tell you, this young lady ran the business,” the review stated. “She would work circles around a lot of young men her age and I wish her nothing but the best with her new business.”
Situated in the shadow of the old Elkhart water tower, Emma’s shop is in a former gas station whose heyday was many decades ago. The building is saturated with nostalgia and brings about a sense of old-school service, falling right in line with her approach to business.
“It’s all about customer service,” Schmidt said. “We want everyone, especially women, to be comfortable here. Tires and service aren’t things most people deal with every day, so they might be unfamiliar or even intimidated. I want to be the one they feel comfortable talking to and asking questions about it.”
Emma’s Tire Shop has an extensive selection of used tires and can quote and order brand new tires in almost any brand or size.
“We offer most brands for almost any application,” Schmidt said. “In most cases I can have tires here next day,”
Work ethic and commitment are cornerstones for any business. Going the extra mile for customers makes a huge difference in success. Emma’s Tire Shop has all that and more.
“Sometimes we can’t promise the world,” Schmidt said. “But we can sure try.”
Emma’s Tire Shop is located at 120 W Parker St. in Elkhart. They are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Message Emma on Facebook or at emmaschmidt621@gmail.com.
