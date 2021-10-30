Palestine Economic Development Corporation is responding to local businesses’ needs to fill roughly 250 jobs by hosting a job fair Tuesday. More than 20 employers will greet applicants from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Palestine Senior Citizen Center.
Of 22 businesses represented, two are planning to hire the most workers. Sanderson Farms needs to fill 100 positions and the Results Company is planning to recruit workers for 50 openings.
Palestine has experienced growth in both commercial and residential sectors despite challenges faced during the pandemic, leading to the creation of more jobs.
Greg Laudadio, PEDC’s interim director said holding the employment fair is one way it can attract and keep employers in town.
“There’s a need for employees in Palestine right now,” Laudadio said. “If you want to work in Palestine there are many opportunities available.”
Tampico Bottling Company, for example, recently purchased the former Mt. Pure Beverages manufacturing plant in Palestine’s Willow Creek Park. Tampico plans to hire 10 employees immediately and is planning more growth.
“Tampico Bottling Company is in the process of spending millions of dollars to expand their operation and employees,” Laudadio said. “They’ve indicated they need help finding new employees, so I committed with them to hold a job fair.”
Employers are seeking applicants to work in different capacities and pay grades, including supervisor, manager, and director level positions and remote, or work from home, positions. Some are seeking data technicians, senior analysts, autoCAD/surveyors, cashiers, customer service representatives, and quality control workers.
Employers looking to hire roughly 10 or more workers include the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, the City of Palestine, Palestine Regional Medical Center, and others.
The Texas Workforce Commission reported the state unemployment rate fell to 5.6% in September, even as roughly 95,000 non-agricultural jobs were added statewide. Local unemployment may be similar.
Other businesses participating in the job fair include Jocelyn’s Donuts, Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Cotton Patch Cafe, U.S. Postal Service, Home Grill Steakhouse, Walmart, Pentecom, Kim’s, Sonic, Whataburger, JFFA Consulting Engineers, Southside Baptist Church, Super Staffing, Express Employment Professionals, and Texas Workforce Commission.
PEDC is providing refreshments for all attendees, including coffee, orange juice, and donuts in the morning and pizza for lunch. Prospective employees should bring a photo ID and a resume or have information about their work history available.
Laudadio said “underemployed” workers – those whose jobs do not match their skills – are also welcome to the job fair so they can possibly find better jobs.
“We’re also looking for people who are underemployed,” Laudadio said. “I hope we see a ton of people. We’ll be there all day.”
For information call 903-729-4100 or visit the PEDC Facebook page at PalestineTxEDC.
