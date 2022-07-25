AUSTIN — Texas added 82,500 jobs in June, the highest in the nation, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This is the eighth month in a row Texas has set employment records, adding nearly 779,000 jobs year over year, state officials said. Texas adding more than 82,000 jobs in June was more than double the next highest state, with Tennessee adding 32,200 jobs compared to the month prior.
“Texas leads the nation once again, creating more jobs and unmatched economic opportunities for Texans in a variety of critical industries,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “By creating the nation’s gold standard for business-friendly policies, companies are flocking to the Lone Star State and bringing good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, all 50 states and the District of Columbia saw jobless rate decreases from a year earlier. The national unemployment rate remained at 3.6% month over month but was 2.3% lower than in June 2021, it said.
Minnesota had the lowest jobless rate in June, reporting 1.8%, followed by Nebraska with 1.9%, data shows.
While Texas reported the highest number of new jobs, it also has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country at 4.1%. However, the jobless rate saw a 1.8% decrease year over year, data shows.
The state also saw a year-over-year increase in every jobs sector reported, including manufacturing, construction, financial activities, professional business services, leisure and hospitality, and government, data shows. The greatest increase was in the hospitality sector.
“With the employment rate in Texas continuing to set new records, more opportunities await all Texans across this great state,” Abbott said.
