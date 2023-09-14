Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post 8924 are hosting their second Family Freedom Festival Saturday, Sept. 16.
“This is a really fun family event,” said Stephanie Harrison, event chair. “It’s awesome to see the kids and families come out and enjoy themselves. We hope to keep growing this event and make it bigger and better every year.”
The Family Freedom Festival is a free event, open to the public, being hosted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at VFW Post 8924 in Palestine.
“The Auxiliary partners with the VFW post to host different events in order to bring awareness to the needs of veterans in our community and to raise funds to assist in meeting the needs of our veterans,” Harrison said. “But this event is also about giving back to the community.”
Harrison said there will be a car show for cars, trucks, Jeeps, ATVs and motorcycles. Registration is $25. Plaques will be issued to the winners.
There will be two food trucks, 25 vendor booths and a Silent Auction. And an Auxiliary Post membership table will also be set up to encourage new memberships.
Children will enjoy a petting zoo, face painting, a bounce house and coloring station.
“Kids can color a picture and either take it home or leave it for us to send in our Christmas military boxes for soldiers,” Harrison said.
VFW Post 8924 is located at 160 Anderson County Road 2101 in Palestine.
For more information call 903-723-2251.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.