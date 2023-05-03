Queen Street Grille and Executive Chef Joe Massa look forward to welcoming you to their Kentucky Derby Brunch from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6 in their beautiful restaurant in the historic Redlands Hotel in Downtown Palestine.
Redlands owner Jean Mollard says this first Saturday brunch is one the staff could really have fun with.
"We have our basic brunch every first Saturday and we have themes for them. March and April were centered around Dogwoods, February was Valentines," Mollard said. "This one is where we really felt like we could have some fun and embrace such a traditional event."
Those attending are encouraged to don their best Derby hats and attire and will be greeted by a specially crafted, Kentucky Derby-themed brunch, expertly executed by Chef Joe Massa and his staff.
The menu for the event includes an omelette station, Biscuits and Gravy, Cheese Grits, Smoked Gouda Quiche, a crepe station, bacon and sausage, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes and bread pudding with Tahwahkaro whiskey sauce.
Special drinks include the Queen's Bloody Mary, Kentucky Lemonade and Mimosas.
Also available on the menu are Avocado Toast with Poached Egg, Classic Eggs Benedict, Pistachio Chicken Salad on Croissant, the Royal Bacon Cheeseburger and Shrimp with Grits.
"We're going to add to our decor to enhance the Derby theme," Mollard said. "So everyone can come start their Derby early in the morning."
For reservations call 903-723-2404 or visit www.queenstgrille.com.
