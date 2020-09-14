A new business is creeping into town this Halloween. Palestine Escape Rooms is set to open Friday, Sept. 25.
The escape room, located inside Dogwood Junction, 555 East Palestine Avenue in Palestine, is a joint venture between Payton Harris and Tanner Davis.
“There’s not a lot to do in Palestine, and with Halloween coming up we thought this would be something fun locals would enjoy,” Harris said.
The theme for this escape room scenario is a team of investigators trying to find out what happened to a ghost hunter who mysteriously went missing. His last known location is the allegedly haunted Clark House. You have one hour to conduct your investigation and find out what happened to the ghost hunter. You may uncover more than you bargained for.
“As the story unravels, you get more and more details,” Davis said.
“The theme is creepy, but not frightening,” Harris said. “But should you be more sensitive then others and need out, you are allowed to leave.”
This escape room will run through the first of November at which time Harris and Davis will gauge the community reception. They would like to continue hosting a variety of other themed escape rooms in the future.
“Escape rooms are great for friends, families, church groups and as team builders for businesses and other organizations,” Davis said.
The age recommendation for this escape theme is 12 years of age or older.
The cost of admission is $20 per person or $150 for the entire room.
Booking is now open. Time slots are limited. Book your spot today.
There is a maximum booking of eight people per time slot. If there are spots left open with your booking you could be paired with others.
All sales are final. No refunds, rescheduling or cancellations. No walk-ins.
New information and updates will be listed on the businesses Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/palestineescaperooms/.
For more information, log onto their website at palestineescaperooms.com.
