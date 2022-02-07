Dr. Subi Gandhi, an epidemiologist, has partnered with the Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living and the Northeast Texas Public Health District, as part of the Northeast Texas Counts project, to host a COVID-19 vaccine education and outreach station and mobile clinic at two different locations during the week.
“I have lived in several counties of East Texas and have witnessed health disparities up-close in these areas,” Gandhi said. “Since then, my focus has been to serve the rural residents living in these medically underserved areas, utilizing my public health background to make connections with the community-based organizations.”
The Northeast Texas Counts project is focusing its efforts within multiple counties in Northeast Texas, including Panola, Shelby, Harrison, Anderson, Henderson, and Cherokee, which have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its focus is on health conversations during community outreach events and church services, as well as planning fun in person or virtual outreach activities focused on health that can be requested by local community organizations or classroom teachers.
The mobile clinic will be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Crockett and Thursday in Palestine. Residents of Anderson and Houston County are encouraged to stop by and educate themselves about the benefits of getting healthy this season by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and how to ward off the virus. NETX Counts will allow community members to have direct conversations with health professionals to voice their health concerns. There will be free giveaways at these sites.
Gandhi is an Associate Professor of Public Health at Tarleton State University. Northeast Texas Counts is a project housed under the Rural Communication Institute at Tarleton State University.
RCI has received several grants to increase COVID-19 vaccine education and outreach in the East Texas Communities, especially in the underserved communities. Gandhi and Dr. Jennifer Edwards have both served in the leadership roles at RCI and have made their mission to address the health disparities associated with COVID-19 in the hardest hit areas of East Texas.
For more information about the community events in the East Texas areas, please log onto the NETX Counts Facebook page www.facebook.com/NETXCounts.
