AUSTIN — For the second time this week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a conservation appeal Wednesday, asking Texans to reduce energy use until 9 p.m.
Due to high demand and record heat, ERCOT is asking Texans and businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity, but notes “no systemwide outages are expected.”
ERCOT also said other factors contributing to the need to conserve electricity include low wind generation, cloud coverage in West Texas impacting solar generation, and forced thermal outages that exceed ERCOT forecasts.
To reduce energy use, ERCOT asks residents to raise temperatures inside on thermostats a degree or two, if comfortable, and postpone running major appliances or pool pumps during the requested time.
“Today’s conditions are expected to be similar to those experienced on Monday,” electric grid officials said. “The heat wave that has settled on Texas and much of the central United States is driving increased electric use. Other grid operators are operating under similar conservative operations programs as ERCOT due to the heatwave.”
Since the near complete electric grid collapse in February 2021, ERCOT has changed its operating rules with more emphasis on reliability, officials said. Now, ERCOT calls for conservation earlier in the process when there is a potential shortfall.
“Conservation is a reliability tool ERCOT has deployed more than four dozen times since 2008 to successfully manage grid operations,” officials said. “This notification is issued when projected reserves may fall below 2,300 MW for 30 minutes or more.”
ERCOT also called for conservation on Monday as a record-breaking heatwave impacted most of the state. ERCOT officials said Monday’s voluntary conservation request helped ERCOT “successfully meet record power demand by reducing their energy use by 500 (megawatts).”
Texas’ peak energy demand is projected to reach about 79,000 megawatts around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. As of 1 p.m., the grid was operating in normal conditions with “enough power for current demand.”
On Monday, with a notice in place, demand peaked around 1 p.m. with 77,800 megawatts in use. On Tuesday, without a notice in place, demand peaked at 78,500 megawatts in use around 4:30 p.m.
