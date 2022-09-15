AUSTIN — State energy executives are pushing for a new “gas desk,” but some lawmakers and industry leaders question its need.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, operates the state’s electrical grid. Currently, it operates a handful of “desks” that gather and manage basic information on various sectors, such as transmission or renewables. In doing so, the state regulatory body is able to keep tabs on available energy at any given time.
During a Texas House committee meeting Tuesday, ERCOT interim CEO Brad Jones said he favors adding an additional desk focused on the natural gas sector.
ERCOT has been under a multitude of reforms since Winter Storm Uri struck the state in 2021. During the deadly and costly multi-day storm, the state grid ran so low on available energy that it resorted to rolling blackouts, leaving millions of Texans without power or water for hours and even days amid freezing temperatures.
As natural gas makes up the largest share of energy production in Texas, Jones said adding the desk would provide an added layer of monitoring to shore up reliability of the grid.
“It only makes sense,”Jones said. “Over half of our generation uses natural gas for electric generation. Since gas is a significant contributor, we should be able to gather that information.”
Some lawmakers immediately pushed back on the concept, citing confusion on what the desk would do and why it would be helpful. Others, such as state Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland, questioned what information would be provided and how companies could be sure that their data would remain secure.
“ERCOT did a terrible job before,” Craddick said, referring to the winter storm debacle. “Why would we give them any more responsibility at this point?”
Jones clarified that the desk would seek only basic, operational information, adding that it would be provided voluntarily by the natural gas operators.
He also said that what occurred during Uri and the increase in extreme weather events across the state is exactly why he is in favor of creating the desk. He said it allows the state to have a better idea of where natural gas generation is occurring to ensure that the state has what is necessary to keep the lights on.
Jones also said that further details were not immediately available, but that more information would come following a Texas Energy Reliability Council meeting scheduled for later this month. He added that ERCOT hired an advisor to help the agency solidify how the desk could be formulated.
Several lawmakers demanded that ERCOT and TERC provide proposals to lawmakers before any adoption considerations.
“My original hope was that we could find a voluntary process where the gas companies would agree to provide us a certain level of information, and we would maintain that information confidential inside ERCOT for operating the system,” Jones said. “I'm still very hopeful that we can get to that place where the gas companies will recognize it's a moderate amount of information. It's not a commercial set of information and is purely for improving reliability for the entire state of Texas.”
Still, some industry leaders remained skeptical.
Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, told lawmakers that the natural gas sector is already “one of the most transparent, liquid and efficient commodity markets in the world.”
He said more monitoring of the state’s gas system was not necessary, citing previous work state legislators and energy regulators have done to shore up reliability of the state’s electric grid.
“We know that there are extreme weather conditions that can happen. We know there are unavoidable disruptions that will occur. I'm here to tell you that this industry is ready to hit them head on to ensure that what happened before will not happen again,” Staples said.
