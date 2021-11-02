AUSTIN -- The Public Utility Commission of Texas named three people to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Board on Nov. 1, according to a news release.
The new directors are Bill Flores, Elaine Mendoza and Zin Smati. Flores was also named as vice chair of the board.
They will join Paul Foster and Carlos Aguilar in guiding ERCOT affairs alongside the Chairman of the PUCT, the Public Counsel at the Office of Public Utility Counsel, and the CEO of ERCOT, the release said.
“Updating the grid is an all-hands-on-deck evolution, so we’re delighted to welcome experienced leadership to our board,” ERCOT Interim CEO Brad Jones said in the release.
Flores is an entrepreneur, business leader and public policy leader who most recently served as the U.S. Representative for the 17th Congressional District of Texas.
Mendoza is founder, president and CEO of Conceptual MindWorks, Inc., a medical informatics company located in San Antonio. She also serves on the Board of Regents of The Texas A&M University System.
Smati is a corporate director with more than 35 years of U.S. and international experience in the electricity and renewable energy industries. He is currently a member of the board of directors of SNC-Lavalin, a public global engineering and services group, and Boralex, a public energy company and major player in renewable energy.
“ERCOT has responded well to the Legislature’s direction as conveyed by the PUC when it comes to strengthening the grid,” PUCT Chairman Peter Lake said in the release. “This latest round of leaders represents a diversity of background and perspective that will only increase the board’s responsiveness to the power needs of Texans across the ERCOT region.”
The PUCT is responsible for regulating the state’s electric, telecommunication and water and sewer utilities; implementing respective legislation; and offering customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.
It and the ERCOT board were part of the central figures blamed for the botched response to the Texas winter storm in February that left at least 200 dead and most Texans without electricity and water amid freezing temperatures for days.
