AUSTIN —The new CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Pablo Vegas, promised he will continue working to shore up the state’s electric grid and restore Texans’ trust in the agency, during a press conference Thursday.
The event marked the first time Vegas has spoken publicly since assuming the role.
He previously worked as a utility executive in Ohio before replacing former interim CEO Brad Jones. His first day was Oct. 1.
“The key is going to be continued reliable execution,” Vegas said. “Achieving reliable operations over extreme weather conditions, that's how you continue to build trust.”
Nearly two years ago, millions of Texans went without power and water as an extreme winter weather event blanketed the state in snow and ice and caused the state’s electric grid to nearly collapse.
Since then, leaders of ERCOT, which manages the state’s power supply, and the Public Utility Commission of Texas, which oversees ERCOT, said they have and will continue to do everything to ensure grid reliability.
PUCT Chairman Peter Lake said at the press conference that since Winter Storm Uri in 2021, the state grid continues to be tested with extreme weather events, yet has remained reliable.
Last winter, the state experienced an unusually cold winter, he said. Then, this summer that state set a myriad of heat records which in turn lead the state to break electric grid demand records. The state set over 30 new daily, weekly and monthly demand records, as well as 11 new all-time demand records, Lake said.
“Not once do we get into emergency conditions, and that's all against the background of a record-setting summer in terms of heat. In addition to the increasing population and growing economy,” Lake said. “(There is) more and more demand on our grid for more electricity and ERCOT and the grid rose to meet each of those challenges.”
Vegas added: “We continue to be tested, we continue to pass those tests. That's how we rebuild the trust and faith in the reliability of the electric grid.”
Lake said much of the reliability is due to the work previously done by the PUCT and ERCOT, including the installation of new winterization rules, the regulation of generator maintenance schedules and the recruiting of new energy resources to bring online, among other things.
Currently, the PUCT continues to work through completing phase two of its market redesign that places greater emphasis on reliability. Lake predicted the proposal will be complete by late November.
He added that he is confident the redesign will continue to create incentives for new power generation investments to keep up with the growing demand.
“You're right, we don't have enough dispatchable generation being built in Texas, and that's why we're moving forward at great haste with phase two. We need to redesign this marketplace to incentivize more dispatchable on-demand power,” Lake said when answering a reporter’s question. “Texans told us loud and clear after Winter Storm Uri, ‘We do not want the lights to ever go out again,’ and we're delivering on that.”
