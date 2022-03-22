Forrest Gump may have had “no special reason” to run across the United States, but folks here in East Texas have a very good reason to lace up their sneakers and hit the ground running.
Evangelistic Temple will be hosting its annual Central America 5K Run/Walk Saturday, March 26. The event will take place in and around the beautiful Davey Dogwood Park.
Associate Pastor Danny Rodriguez said this year’s route will be a welcome change to previous 5Ks at the park.
“The route in Davey Dogwood Park during the last couple of events was pretty challenging with lots of hills,” Rodriguez said. “This year’s route is new and should be a lot easier to tackle,”
The event started in 2017 to raise funds for a church-sponsored mission to India.
“The first 5K was in and around Reagan Park,” Rodriguez said. “It helped a lot with the cost of the mission trip, so we made it an annual event.”
In 2018 and 2019, the event helped fund mission trips to Guatemala. In 2020, two mission teams were set to go to Guatemala and Belize, but the COVID-19 outbreak put a stop to the plans.
“We picked back up in 2021 and sent the two mission teams to Guatemala and Belize,” Rodriguez said. “Now we call the event the ‘Central America 5K.”
This year’s route will start near the pavilion area at the park. Runners and walkers will follow the park’s exit road out to Link Street, head south to Loop 256, back west to Queen Street and then north back to the finish line in the park.
Registration and packet pick up for runners and walkers will begin at 8 a.m. on the day of the event under the pavilion at Dogwood Park.
Children 10 and under are free.
Medical waivers will be signed upon packet pick up. T-shirts will be included for those who pre-register.
An Awards Ceremony will follow.
To register for the Central America 5K Run/Walk, text “5K” to 903-218-3538 and complete the form.
Sponsorship packets are available through the church office. For information call 903-729-2863.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.