Dogwood Trails Celebration - March 19 - April 4
This long-time celebration takes place the last two weekends in March and first weekend in April. Enjoy the delicate beauty of the dogwood trees in Davey Dogwood Park and the surrounding area. Activities are scheduled each weekend to compliment the Celebration. Do not miss the Piney Woods Excursion Train at the Texas State Railroad, the Farm & Flower Market, events city-wide & much more.
Fairy Garden Trails - March 19 - May 31
There is so much to explore in Davey Dogwood Park this spring! We know that the 5.5 miles of driving trails make for some amazing views but park the car and step onto the trails and see how many of our hidden fairy gardens you can find! Open daily from dawn to dusk.
Ride the Texas State Railroad - March 13 – ongoing
Unplug for a tradition that merges comfort and adventure for the whole family. The four-hour trip includes comfortable seating, food and adult beverage service, and historic narration on a rail journey that whisks you back into another century. Advanced reservations required. For more details visit texasstaterailroad.net
Darrin Morris Band & Kenny McCann Live - March 19
Get ready to dance the night away! Hosted at The Gin at 310 E Crawford Street. Proudly presented by KYYK 98.3 and sponsored by J&B Security, Elliott Auto Group and The Gin! 9:00 PM
Railroad Heritage Center - March 19-April 3
A 37' x 17' HO scale train display and exhibit that illustrate the many facets of railroading. Open Monday - Saturday from 9:30 AM - 4:30 PM
Dogwood Festival featuring Arts & Music - March 20 | 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM | Downtown
Join us in Palestine's historic Main Street District for Arts & Craft vendors, food, live street performances, kid's activity zone, photo ops, paint 'n sip & more.
Art Alley VIP Reception and Sneak Peek:
March 19 | 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM | Enjoy wine & meet the artists. Purchasing art is encouraged. Tickets $20 available at the door.
Mystery Weekend Challenge - March 20
9:00 AM - 3:30 PM - Join us for the first annual Mystery Weekend! Grab your team of sleuths to solve a mystery in downtown Palestine. Follow the clues and decode puzzles! Buy tickets at www.visitpalestine.com/mysteryweekend
Dogwood Children’s Literacy & Arts Festival - March 20
10:00 AM -1:00 PM | Carnegie Library - Join the United Way and author Kat Kronenberg for this free event for kids Pre-K thru 3rd grade promoting a love of reading and art. Enjoy storytelling, activities, snow cones and each child gets to take a book home. 502 N Queen Street
Tahwahkaro Whiskey Dinner - March 20
6:00 PM | Enjoy a whiskey paired dinner at Queen Street Grille featuring 3 of the Tahwahkaro blends: Four Grain Bourbon, Texas Malt Whiskey & Cask Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Whiskey discussions and drawings with each course. Advance Tickets required. Limited seating available. 903-723-2404
Sidewalk Sale - March 20
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Come check out our vendor sidewalk sale during the Annual Dogwood Art and Music Festival at Old Town Vintage and More!
Texas Hill Live with Tyler Stokes - March 20
7:00 PM - Texas Hill is a gritty amalgam of overlapping tastes and distinct voices that meet in the middle as a bold harmonic trio. Craig Wayne Boyd offers a voice full of gospel-tinged country smoke, Adam Wakefield blends a rootsy bluegrass-and-Americana rasp, and Casey James wraps it with a blue-eyed soul quality and deft blues guitar chops. The result is a band that’s both rock solid and highly adaptive. Texas Hill is instantly identifiable, thanks to its well-developed signature sound: a proud, in-your-face harmonic wall. But each of the three singers can, and does, take over the lead, inevitably pushing the group in his own unique direction while those harmonies allow the whole ensemble to hang on to its sonic center.
Historic Redlands Tour - March 20, 21, 27, 28 & April 3
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM | Saturday & Sunday Guided Tour of the Redlands Hotel (30 mins). Light refreshments provided. For special group tours call. 903.729.2345
Stained Glass Tour - March 20 & 27
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Stunning stained glass, incredible detailing and beautiful architecture are just of few of the features that will leave you in awe of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. 503 N Queen Street
Old Town Carriage Rides - March 19 - April 3 - Thurs, Fri & Sat
Climb into a beautiful classic carriage and enjoy a ride throughout the Historic Main Street District. Each ride holds 2-4 adults, $40.00 per ride, weather permitting. For questions, please call 903-804-0494. 310 E Crawford St
Old Town Spring Market - March 20
Featuring local arts, artisans, and vendors at an open-air market held in Wells Creek Crossing parking lot. 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM 305 E Crawford
The Twelve: The Gallery at the Redlands - March 20
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM | A reception to introduce "The Twelve" artists at "The Gallery". Come meet the artists and see the great variety of artwork offered. 400 N Queen St
Garage Sale at The Browsery - March 20
Vendors on site and ready for some Wheelin & Dealin. 1006 E. Palestine Ave
Craft & Sip 2 – March 27
We will be making a 16" round with a 3-d Texas shape, and your choice of phrase! BYOW (bring your own wine) All materials and supplies are provided. Cost is $25. Last day to sign up is March 25th. Reserve your spot(s): https://www.overyondercrafts.com/.../craft-sip-old-magnolia/ 120 W Oak Street – Old Magnolia
Palestine Farmers Market – March 27 & April 3
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM You never know what goodies you will find. The market brings the community together while showcasing fresh produce and unique crafts and gardening talents. 813 W. Spring Street
Trivia Night at the Pint - March 22 & 29
7:00 PM | Test your knowledge at the Pint & Barrel Drafthouse every Monday during trivia night. Teams of up to 5 people Cost: $10/team
Oh My Goat Yoga - March 20 & 27
Offering special events including painting courses as well as stress relief through fitness and relaxation for the mind, body, and spirit in a tranquil atmosphere with certified instructors with goat yoga, goat therapy and meditation. Book at ohmygoatyoga.com 903-549-2920
Specialty dining at Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard - March 19 - April 3
March 19, 26 & April 2 | Pizza! Pasta! & Pavlova! Meal served family-style including gourmet salad, wood-fired pizza, handmade pasta & our signature New Zealand Pavlova.
March 20, 27 & April 3 | Bistro Dining at Restaurant Aubergine: 3 course prix fixe menu. Choose from a selection of appetizers, entrees and desserts featuring seasonal & local menu items inspired by Chef Webster's global influence.
March 21 & 28 | Dogwood Brunch - Seatings available from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM.
Call for reservations. 903-729-9500
Egg Hunt Egg-straordinaire - March 27 & April 3
Stop by the Visitor Center and purchase the Hunt, find the eggs with hidden words, solve the special Easter phrase, and bring your completed card to Over Yonder for a FREE photo with the Easter Bunny. 619 W. Oak Street $10.00
First Friday | Crawfish & Cars – April 2
A night full of cool cars, awesome crawfish, great drinks, and even better company! Nuna's Cajun will be providing crawfish, Service First Mortgage Company - Palestine will be providing a wide selection of cold beer, and you can expect the BEST cars, trucks, and bikes to be on display! Corn Hole games, Dart games, goodie bags and more. Can't wait!
Central America Mission 5K – April 3
Join the fun in Davey Dogwood Park for the annual 5K Fun Run/Walk and help raise funds for the Evangelistic Temple's Mission Trip to Central America.
Easter Egg Express – April 3
There has been a BIG bunny sighting in Texas, and this ain't just anybunny, it's somebunny really special! The Easter Egg Express, running April 3rd, 2021, offers the whole family a fun time. At the Palestine train depot there is an Easter Egg Park filled with games and activities for all ages. Kids of all ages will love the ride from the Palestine depot to the Jarvis Wye. TRAIN DEPARTURES are 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM & 4:00 PM for a 1-hour roundtrip train ride. Total time for train ride and activities is approximately 2 hours. Concession items are available for purchase at the depot. info@texasstaterailroad.net 855 632-7729
You Crack Me Up Mosaics Workshop– April 3
This workshop provides everything you need including instruction and materials for a finished stepping stone or garden piece. Feel free to bring any trinkets and baubles you might want to add to your piece.
$55.00 Stones are: Daisy, Round, Square, Butterfly
$65.00 Stones: Texas, Mushroom, Turtle, Bird
Pre-registration is required to secure place. Space is limited to 10 students. Call 903-221-6233 or stop by the shop to pay at 306 N Sycamore Street, Palestine, TX. Spaces will fill up soon! Homemade cookies will be provided. Come make memories.
Easter Brunch at Queen Street Grille – April 4
400 N Queen Street - 11:00 Am - 2:00 PM 903 723-2404
