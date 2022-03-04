AUSTIN — A Texas death row inmate had his execution stayed Thursday after making claims of intellectual disability and newly discovered evidence.
Michael Dean Gonzales, 48, was convicted in the 1994 stabbing deaths of his next door neighbors Manuel and Merced "Bita" Aguirre while breaking into and burglarizing their Odessa home. He was sentenced to capital punishment in December 1995.
Since then, a myriad of legal proceedings have pushed his punishment date with this being his second stay. Gonzales was scheduled for execution on March 8.
In Gonzales’ most recent appeals application, filed on Feb. 28, he made four claims: that he is intellectually disabled and cannot constitutionally be executed; that the state suppressed material exculpatory and impeaching information; that the state knowingly elicited multiple instances of false testimony; and that he is actually innocent.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals said it found merit in Gonzales’ first and second claims, but denied the third and fourth.
“We therefore remand those claims to the trial court for a merits’ review,” it said, adding that Gonzales’ execution is stayed pending resolution of the claims.
Following his initial sentence, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the conviction but denied the punishment, and in 2009, a new punishment hearing was held.
Gonzales was again sentenced to death, requesting no appeal and no attorney at that time. However, in Texas, a defendant sentenced to death is entitled to an automatic appeal. He was appointed an attorney.
During the trial, the appellate court affirmed the conviction but a state habeas application was denied. In 2014, Gonzales filed an appeal again but was denied for improper filing, per court documents.
He then filed his most recent application in 2022, per court documents.
After news of the recent stay broke, the Odessa Police Department said in a statement that it has not entered a new investigation or review of this case and that the source of any new evidence or information is not coming from the department.
“We stand by the evidence and facts of this case as turned over, and have no additional information to add other than the original investigation from 1994,” it said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.