Saturdaysare a great day to get out and explore the Palestine Farmers Market.
The Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Saturday with a variety of vendors each week,ranging from fresh produce, eggs and meat, local honey, spices, jams and jellies, candles, bath soaps and a variety of handmade and homemade crafts. You can also find plants, clothing and a variety of other goods.
As we enter into the peak of the summer gardening season, items like fresh local grown tomatoes, squash, watermelons and other vine ripe produce will be available.
Market Coordinator April Shaner is pleased with the variety of vendors they’ve been able to attract and are now working on consistency.
“We are working very hard to ensure that our vendors are bringing in handmade and homegrown items from farms within 50 miles of Palestine,” Shaner said. “We have begun our farm visits to verify that our vendors are bringing in local goods.”
Shaner said the market is serving close to 10 local farms in some capacity. They expect to have somewhere around 20 vendors this Saturday.
“We are very happy to be able to serve the community,” Shaner said. “We are excited to see the market grow and are happy to be receiving all the great support from everyone.”
While most of the vendors are from the area, there also a few speciality vendors Shaner has allowed to setup. Those include Joseph Massa with South Coast Seafood. Massa brings large shrimp from the coast to sell and he plans to be at the market on the first Saturday of each month.
Shaner also hopes to attract a dairy vendor in the near future.
All of the vendors seem to be knowledgeable about their products. Robyn Savage, of Robyn Hill Farm in Larue, milks her own goats to make bath and body products. Savage gives detailed information about her products, including what skin types could benefit most.
Like Savage’s wares, most of the handmade products are developed from locally grown materials. The owner of Mustard Seed Soap Co. makes her bath soaps with tallow she gets from a local rancher.
Many are faithful to be at the market every week. Christine Kemp, with Oh For The Love of Cake Bakery, has been at the market every weekend with pies, cookies and other baked goods.
Food trucks are also going to be a part of the Palestine Farmers Market. Past vendors have included Jon’s Shaved Ice, also known as The Snowie Bus, Big Dud’s Bar-B-Que and the Sunshine Coffee Bus.
Buskers for entertainment are often part of the local experience as well, with singers setting up on various weekends to entertain shoppers.
The market will be open each Saturday through Dec. 18.
Interested vendors should contact April Shaner at 817-637-2687 or through www.visitpalestine.com/business/palestine-farmers-market.
