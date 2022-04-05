The Davey Dogwood Park is a Spring destination for the dogwood trees in bloom and the highly anticipated Fairy Garden Trails. Since the Fairy Garden installations in March, Davey Dogwood Park has been filled with explorers looking for the creative and sometimes well hidden fairy dwellings. This year there are 65 fairy gardens to search out.
“We had an overwhelming response from the community this year for the fourth annual Fairy Garden Trail,” said Mary Raum, Tourism and Marketing Manager for Palestine. “Each year I am so impressed with the creativity of our residents and how much passion and fun they have creating something for other people to enjoy. This year we created a new trail that is more accessible and it has been received very well. The very gradual incline and decline makes for an easy 1.2 mile walk.”
The opening of the trail coincides with the first weekend of the three-week long Dogwood Trails Celebration and ends on May 31.
Davey Dogwood Park has more than five miles of driving trails. Raum wanted to find a way to encourage people to get out of their cars and see the dogwood trees that can’t be viewed from the road. The primary goal was to get people to explore the park by hiking, biking and walking the trails.
In 2019, Raum threw the idea for the Fairy Garden out on social media to her friends. Within 24 hours, she had 78 comments, all in favor and wanting to help.
To encourage participation, cash prizes are given for first, second and third place, $100, $75 and $50 respectively.
This year’s first place winner was Dana Mathews with Fairy Filly Chateau. And third place honors went to Corbin Doherty for his Half Time at the National Fairy Basketball Association Finals.
Each year Raum and her staff have improved upon the year before. In 2021, they encouraged participates to go as organic as possible when designing and building their gardens. The goals is that the majority of the gardens decompose naturally so that there is very little footprint left in the park after the project closes to the public.
This year there is one trail on mostly ground level, accessible to all for easy walking.
The park is open form 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.
Follow the signs to the pavilion in the heart of the park and then to the Fairy Garden Trail.
For more information log onto visitpalestine.com.
