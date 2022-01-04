Earth-Kind Environmental Stewardship educational program will be taking place Monday Jan. 24 at Palestine First Baptist Church, 5700 N. Loop 256.
The program will be conducted in the large meeting room upstairs.
Registration will begin at 5:45 p.m., the program will get started promptly at 6 p.m. and should conclude around 7:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
The featured speaker will be Dr. Steve George, Professor and Extension Horticulturist Landscape, Horticulture Specialist of the Department of Horticultural Sciences, Texas A&M University.
The Earth-Kind Environmental Stewardship Program uses research-proven techniques to provide maximum garden and landscape enjoyment while preserving and protecting the environment.
The objective of Earth-Kind Landscaping is to combine the best of organic and traditional gardening and landscaping principles to create a horticultural system based on real world effectiveness and environmental responsibility.
Earth-Kind encourages water conservation, reduction of fertilizer and pesticide use, energy conservation and reduction of wastes entering landfills.
The Earth Kind Environmental Stewardship Program utilizes the testing of plant material to help achieve the goals of reducing water, pesticide, and fertilizer use, while protecting the environment.
This program is being sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Anderson County Master Gardeners and Palestine First Baptist Church.
George obtained a Bachelor of Science in Zoology and a Master of Science in Horticulture from Oklahoma State University in 1970 and 1980, respectively. He then received a Ph.D. in Plant Pathology from North Carolina State University in 1986.
Since 1988, George has served as a Landscape Horticulture Specialist for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and is headquartered at the Texas A&M Research and Extension Center in north Dallas.
George has created the Earth-Kind Environmental Landscape Management System and serves as National Coordinator of the Earth-Kind Rose Program.
Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP by calling 903-723-3735 in order to have adequate sitting available.
No meal will be served at this program.
