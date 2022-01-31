AUSTIN — Extreme weather is costing Texas taxpayers billions of dollars per year and the price tag will only rise, experts say.
In 2021, Texas was struck by eight extreme weather events — both directly and indirectly — where each event caused more than $1 billion in damage, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Climate experts warn that it will only get worse.
“Not all types of extreme weather are increasing, but the majority are partly because things like temperature change lead to more warm extremes and fewer cold extremes,” said John Nielsen-Gammon, a Texas State University climatologist. “Eventually you run out of cold extremes, but you keep having warmer extremes with greater and greater frequency, so the total number goes up.”
Extreme weather is defined as weather that is always dangerous like tornadoes or hurricanes, as well as ordinary weather but at an extreme, unusual value, like unusually cold or unusually hot, Nielsen-Gammon said.
Texas, in its vastness, is subject to several different types of extreme weather from hurricanes and extreme flooding along the coast to tornadoes in the north and drought in the south and west. These events add to the overall financial burden on taxpayers who help fund the mop-up afterward.
Nielsen-Gammon, who conducted a study along with Texas 2036 published in October, found that if current trends continue as expected, “disruptive weather events will make it harder to live in Texas than it is today.”
This includes a rise in 100-degree days, which have already more than doubled in the state over the past 40 years; an increase in extreme rainfall worsening issues with urban flooding; and more severe droughts that will impact agriculture and lead to risks of wildfires.
In addition, while experts do not believe hurricanes will become more frequent, their intensity is expected to increase significantly, and due to sea level rise, the risk of hurricane storm surge will also increase exponentially.
“Texas’ weather is changing, and it’s doing so in ways that will make it harder to live here and more expensive to recover from increasingly disruptive events. That means preparation and resilience are more important than ever,” Nielsen-Gammon said in the report. “Texas’ long-term prosperity will depend on how well we prepare for these increasingly damaging natural disasters.”
It’s been almost a year since deadly winter storm Uri nearly knocked out the Texas power grid and left millions of Texans without heat or water for days in subfreezing temperatures. The storm alone cost the state up to $130 billion, per the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. While the total is not yet finalized, it will likely become the costliest storm to hit the state surpassing Hurricane Harvey, which struck in 2017 and cost the state roughly $125 billion.
Harvey also caused secondary effects such as a rise in gas prices as Houston is home to about 25% of the nation's oil and gas production and refining capacity. But as a declared national disaster, the state was able to receive federal aid and funding to help in the recovery process. A 2020 report by the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund questions how state and federal agencies will, in the future, be able to “afford to keep pace with increasingly intense calamities fueled by a changing climate.”
Texas in particular has experienced more billion-dollar disasters than any other state since 1980 reporting 10 events in 2020 and seven events in 2019, NOAA data shows. It also leads the U.S. in total cumulative costs — approximately $343 billion — from billion-dollar disasters since 1980. Louisiana and Florida followed respectively, per a NOAA report.
“We waste so much money, taxpayer dollars, responding to costly extreme weather events and climate disasters,” said Cathleen Kelly, a senior fellow at American Progress. “It would be far less costly to address the causes of climate change than just respond to the disaster impacts.”
Other major events that struck Texas in 2021 include hail storms that hit Central Texas, tornadoes that hit the Dallas area and Hurricane Nicholas— a category 1 storm that hit the coast in September.
These extreme weather events also cause financial losses not just in infrastructure but economically too. The Texas Farm Bureau estimates the state suffered more than $600 million in agricultural losses from livestock to crops in 2021.
There is also a human cost.
Winter Storm Uri alone caused 246 deaths. Extreme weather in 2021 also shuttered schools causing education loss for students, who over the last two years in particular have also faced going to school in a global pandemic.
And the mental health aspect of having to rebuild your life can also take a toll.
“[Extreme weather] causes a host of cascading events that really compound the problem,” said Jeremy Mazur, senior policy advisor at Texas 2036.
TEXAS IS NOT ALONE
The entire country — and world — is facing consequences of climate change and dealing with extreme weather.
During 2021, there were 20 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disaster events across the U.S. costing $145 billion in damage, National Centers for Environmental Information data released Jan. 24 shows.
Since 1980, the U.S. has seen about 310 extreme weather and climate disasters, and the total cost of those disasters has been about $2.1 trillion. But more than one third of those costs, or roughly $742 billion, occurred in just the past five years, it said.
“It is concerning that 2021 was another year in a series of years where we had a high frequency, a high cost, and large diversity of extreme events that affect people's lives and livelihoods—concerning because it hints that the extremely high activity of recent years is becoming the new normal,” the report said.
Some of the most recently costly disasters in the U.S. include Hurricane Ida which hit Louisiana in August causing $75 billion in damage and resulting in 96 deaths; the Pacific Northwest and California wildfires in the west coast that cost $10.6 billion in damage and eight deaths; and the historic heat wave that also hit the Pacific Northwest causing $8.9 billion in damage and 229 deaths.
It was also the deadliest year for the country with extreme weather causing 688 direct or indirect fatalities—the most disaster-related fatalities for the contiguous U.S. since 2011, a NOAA report said.
“Extreme weather causes loss of life and it causes damage, and as the population increases, the number of people affected goes up also,” Mazur said.
Over the last five years, disasters have cost the country $742.1 billion. Over the last 10, they have cost at least $1 trillion from 142 separate billion-dollar events, the report said.
Experts agree that extreme weather events will only get worse, emphasizing that action needs to be taken immediately.
“The reason we're seeing this is because climate change is making extreme weather events much more powerful and damaging. And the scale of that damage is affecting human life, and it's affecting property,” Kelly said.
All of this comes as the Biden Administration’s Build Back Better Plan — aimed to invest billions of dollars into combating climate change — sits stalled in the senate due to disagreements on its contents among Democratic Party leaders.
Should the bill pass in its current form, it dedicates funding billions of dollars for clean energy initiatives; increases investment into coastal restoration, forest management and soil conservation; and initiates tax credits and rebates to reduce the cost of investing in clean energy for low- and middle-class families.
“To avert the trend toward ever-more-destructive and costly weather, we must immediately cut climate pollution and move toward a 100% clean economy,” an EDF report said. “It means investing in a cleaner energy and transportation system, modernizing our buildings and manufacturing, and more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.