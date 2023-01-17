The Fairy Garden Trail will make its fifth appearance at Davey Dogwood Park this spring. Visit Palestine announced Friday that registration is open for the 2023 edition of the Fairy Garden Trail and Palestine Tourism and Marketing Manager Mary Raum has set some lofty goals for the popular community project.
“This has been a community driven project from day one when I asked my friends on Facebook if they would be interested in helping,” Raum said. “Five years later we have set a goal of asking the community to build 100 fairy gardens to welcome visitors to Palestine for the 85th Texas Dogwood Trails Celebration.”
Aside from the 5.5 miles of driving trails which make for some amazing views, a paved ADA accessible trail is available for all. An unpaved hiking portion of the trail is also available with a gradual incline and decline making a loop back to the entrance of the trail. The hiking portion of the trail is also accessible for scooters and strollers.
“Visitors can follow the signs to the pavilion in the heart of the park,” Raum said. “The Fairy Garden Trail will be northeast of the pavilion and restrooms.”
The Fairy Garden Trail is a community project that helps transform part of Davey Dogwood Park into a magical trail for locals and visitors alike. There is no fee to participate, but there are guidelines and rules in place to keep the trail as natural as possible.
After completing an online entry form, participants will have a plot for the 2023 Fairy Garden Trail. Project organizers will reach out to participants with assigned plots March 8. Installation dates will be March 10 through March 16.
A free Fairy Garden Workshop will be scheduled for March 14 which is also the deadline for registration.
Judging will be completed between March 17 and March 19, and winners will be notified via email and social media post by March 25.
This year’s awards are sponsored by Palestine Herald Press Editor PennyLynn Webb with First Place receiving $100, Second Place $75 and Third Place $50. Participants can register and view the rules and guidelines at www.visitpalestine.com/fairygardens.
Any questions can be emailed to tourism@palestine-tx.org or call 903-723-3014.
