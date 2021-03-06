The Dogwood Trails Fairy Gardens are returning for a third year to Davey Dogwood Park.
Davey Dogwood Park has more than five miles of driving trails, but Palestine Tourism Marketing Manager Mary Raum wanted to encourage people to get out of their cars and see the Dogwood trees that can’t be viewed from the asphalt.
“There are some really beautiful Dogwood trees, beyond view of the driving trails,” Raum said. “People who stay in their cars never see them.”
In 2019, Raum threw the idea for the Fairy Gardens out on social media to her friends. Within 24 hours, she had 78 comments, all in favor and wanting to help.
Raum said the primary goal was to get people out of their cars and onto the hiking, biking, and walking trails that had been reinvigorated the year before by volunteers to allow people to see more of the mature trees in bloom.
“The results were far more than I expected, especially winning 1st Place for Tourism Promotion at the TACVB Idea Fair,” Raum said. “We have received an overwhelmingly positive response to the project and each year we fine tune it a little more.”
"Our family has loved the fairy gardens on the trail,” Heather Doherty said. “But even more than my family, I have been so excited to see people getting outside and hiking that might never have done it otherwise. It makes my heart happy to not be the only one out on the trails when I go for a run. And the last few weekends the park has been utilized like it should be, because it really is a beautiful place.”
Many have been amazed by the creativity of each Fairy Garden.
"One had a covered wagon, table and chairs,” Sherry Tubbs said. “All built from sticks. Amazing.”
In 2020, Raum and her staff added a more accessible trail which enabled more residents and visitors to enjoy the temporary art display. For 2021, they are encouraging participants to go as organic as possible when designing and building their gardens.
The goal is that the majority of the garden decompose naturally so that there is very little footprint left in the park after the project closes to the public.
“In its third year, I am excited to see what new ideas sprout up,” Raum said. “It never ceases to amaze me as to how much creativity gets put into these gardens and how much joy it brings to the guests who walk or ride along the trail.”
Plots for the 2021 Fairy Gardens have already been spaced in the park, some in the open, others tucked away in stumps and logs.
With 16 contestants already signed up, Raum hopes to fill all 28 fairy garden spaces. More spaces will be added if interest exceeds the 28 pre-selected plots.
The last day to register is Friday, March 12 and Tuesday, March 16 is the suggested completion date. All gardens should be placed within their assigned plot by then. Participants may install their gardens as early as they like.
To encourage participation, PennyLynn Webb, Managing Editor at the Palestine Herald Press is offering cash prizes for first, second and third place, $200, $100 and $50 respectively.
Everyone is encouraged to participate and explore the Dogwoods in Davey Dogwood Park during Dogwood Trails.
For those needing help, Pinterest has lots of ideas on how to create the perfect fairy dwelling; Hobby Lobby has numerous cute fairy items to help dress up a plot.
To get your Fairy Garden Permit, and building instruction, log onto www.visitpalestine.com/f/62?pType=2&pID=11300.
