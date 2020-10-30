On Saturday, Oct. 31, the body of Sgt. Harold Preston will be transported to his hometown of Athens to be laid to rest.
The body will be escorted from Houston back to Athens. Law-enforcement is requesting the public to show their support and view the procession as it passes through Palestine.
The procession will arrive in Palestine at approximately 12:55 p.m. Saturday.
They will be arriving from Buffalo, entering Palestine on W. Oak St/US-79, continuing to Palestine Ave., and then turning left onto W. Spring St/TX-19 before proceeding to Athens.
Preston was shot and killed as he and other officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in an apartment complex in Houston.
Preston had served with the Houston Police Department for 41 years and was scheduled to retire in the coming weeks. He is survived by his elderly parents, whom he cared for, and fiancée.
