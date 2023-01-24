Palestine families enjoy free fishing fun at Blue Lake Saturday, Jan. 21 for the city’s second Family Trout Fishing Day event. Parks and Recreation Director Patsy Smith said over 60 individuals participated in this year’s event.
“Saturday’s event went really well,” Smith said. “We gave out over 50 door prizes of fishing tackle and supplies, which was a big crowd pleaser. The event seemed to be a big hit. At one point we thought weather might ben an issue, but the rain held off and everything panned out just perfectly.”
Smith said last year was the first year with approximately 20 participant and this year they more than doubled their turn out.
Despite the big crowd, Smith said very few trout were reeled-in.
“We only had a few trout caught Saturday, but they were also catching catfish,” Smith said.
“We like to say a special thank you to our sponsors, Palestine Independent School District, Texas Parks and Wild Life and Walmart for their continued support,” Smith said. “Special thanks to Walmart for their generous donation of fishing poles as well as door prizes and our anonymous sponsors as well. Without your support and assistance this could not keep moving forward.”
Parks and Recreations’ next Family Fish Day is set for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16 at Blue Lake. Smith said there will be door prizes, free food, bait and poles available.
“We look forward to seeing families coming out to an amazing event,” Smith said. “Plus, it’s totally free.”
The Parks Department maintains four lakes in the city and all are open to the public for recreational use. They are Lower Lake located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Court Drive, Blue Lake at Loop 256 and Armory Road, Upper Lake at West Spring Street on Armory Road and Wolf Creek Lake at Private Road 6421.
In 2022, the city replaced the remaining wooden dock at Lower Lake with a new floating dock and cleared the banks and shore at Blue Lake.
For information about future Family Fishing Day events, contact Patsy Smith at the Parks Department office at 903-731-6000.
