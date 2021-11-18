GRAPELAND - George E. Darsey & Co., more commonly known as Darsey’s Furniture, will celebrate its 135 anniversary Friday, Nov. 19.
In 1873, George Darsey stepped off the train in Grapeland to work on a farm near the Trinity River. And in 1886, just 50 years after Texas won its independence from Mexico, Darsey began his pursuit of the American dream by founding his own business, George E. Darsey, which supplied dry goods, groceries, farm equipment and furniture to locals. One-hundred and thirty-five years later, Darsey’s great-grandson Charley Darsey and his family proudly continue to serve the community.
“I feel humbled, intimated, stressed, and honored to be the fourth generation in this business,” Charley said. “How did we stay this long? We don't give up. Anyone that thinks owning your own business is a cake walk or that you have it made should know it’s hard on your family; your body; and it is 24/7, 365 days a year. It takes a lot to run a family business.”
This milestone will be celebrated Friday, beginning with a breakfast reception for all current and former employees and their families at 8 a.m. The store will open to the public as usual at 9 a.m. There will be another celebration at noon at which time Darsey will give a speech and they will serve a special anniversary cake.
Guests are encouraged to take a picture with the old warehouse door at the back of the store and hashtag it with #135darseys.
Charley extends his gratitude to all his employees and customers.
“We want to honor our ancestors and pay homage to past employees, but most of all, thank you to our great customers for 135 years, generations of customers and generations of helping to make us 135 years strong.”
Charley Darsey has been part of George E. Darsey & Co. all of his life. He and his wife, Tonya, bought the business and incorporated it in 1993. His children have been brought up working in the store and they have plans to keep it going for future generations.
The Darseys have been resilient through many trials over the years, including a fire, a tornado and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It sometimes changed how we did business, but we never left and never closed down,” Charley said of the pandemic.
Darsey’s Furniture offers Broyhill, Ashley, La-z-boy, Vaughan-Bassett furniture and more. Financing is available through several major companies.
They are located at 12741 U.S. HWY 287 N. in Grapeland.
For more information about Darsey’s Furniture, call 936-687-2589 or visit online at www.darseys.com
