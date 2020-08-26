Family and friends are searching for Tyress Gipson, 18, of Jacksonville, who has been missing since Saturday and believed to possibly be in Palestine.
“Please help us find my son,” said his mother LaVance Hill Wooten. “I just want my baby back.”
Wooten said Gipson, a former Jacksonville High School football player and graduate, has a twin sister who is extremely distraught that her brother is missing. The twins also have an older sister who is heavy hearted over his disappearance.
According to Wooten, Gibson was last seen at her home wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans and white shoes in Jacksonville before going out to meet with some friends and go to a party.
“He’s 18, so I don’t make a big fuss about asking him where he is going or what he is doing,” Wooten said.
Family members say Gipson is not answering his phone.
“It’s not like him to not call or Facetime me every day,” Wooten said.
A missing person’s report was filed Tuesday with the Jacksonville Police Department.
Thought to possibly be in the Palestine area, family and friends have been conducting searches for Gipson throughout the community.
Gipson’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.
“With this being an active investigation, there are not a lot of details I can share at this time, however, I will say, we are following up on every lead,” said Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams. “There are multiple agencies assisting us in this investigation.”
The Palestine Police Department is assisting the Jacksonville Police Department in this case.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2546.
