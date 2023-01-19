The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring its second annual Family Trout Fishing Day 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at Blue Lake at Loop 256 and Armory Road. The event is free and open to the public and participants can keep the fish they catch.
The event is partly sponsored by The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which is stocking Blue Lake with trout this week for the event. Palestine Independent School District is providing use of 50 fishing poles and encouraging its students and their families to participate.
Members of the public are also invited, and no one is required to have a fishing license, according to TPWD. Participants are encouraged to bring their own bait, rain gear, coolers and chairs.
Other help comes from Walmart and donations from private citizens. They are sponsoring a drawing for prizes, including fishing poles, tackle boxes and other fishing items.
Patsy Smith, the City of Palestine’s Parks Department director, said the event is especially enjoyable for families with children.
“It’s a great day to bring the kids out and just spend a family day together,” said Smith. “If you catch it, you get to keep it.”
The weather forecast for Saturday includes temperatures in the 50’s and some rain, but the event will continue as long as the weather is not severe.
“Last year we probably had right around 30 participants, and that was because we had a really, really cold snap hit us,” Smith said. “We still had some pretty dedicated folks show up.”
Vehicles can enter the park around Blue Lake behind the National Guard Armory, located at 601 Armory Road.
Last summer the Parks Department cleared the banks and shore of Blue Lake for Family Fishing Day events. Blue Lake and the land around it include an area of 100 acres although it’s the smallest lake inside the city limits. Blue Lake is also the site of the next Family Fishing Day in May.
The city of Palestine maintains three other lakes and all are open to the public for recreational use. They include Upper Lake at West Spring Street on Armory Road, Lower Lake at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Court Drive, and Wolf Creek Lake at Private Road 6421.
For information about the event, call Smith at the Parks Department office at 903-731-6000.
