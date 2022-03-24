Opening a few weeks ahead of the produce growing season, the Palestine Farmers Market officially starts with a Farm and Flower Market Saturday.
Anderson County Master Gardeners and the Dogwood Garden Club are selling small trees, shrubs and ornamental plants while up to 18 local farmers are vending fresh eggs and meats and vegetable starter plants.
New features this year include a seed bank, monthly cooking demonstrations, new vendors, better handicap accessibility and new operating hours, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pepper, tomato, herb and other plants are being sold by local homesteaders who typically sell produce later in the season.
The city has made the facility more accessible by adding two designated handicap parking spaces and improved wheelchair access.
Opening day is full with 30 vendors, including many returning and new homesteaders and crafters. Most are selling farm products, including local grass-fed beef ranchers Counter Culture Farms of Nacogdoches, KT Signature Beef of Montalba and Glory Farms of Fairfield.
Palestine Farmers Market manager April Shaner said many vendors are looking forward to sharing their goods and ideas with the public.
“This opening day is about coming out and getting excited about planting and the spring season,” Shaner said. “After the long winter, we’re coming together as a community and getting really excited about the opportunity for the new season.”
A seed planting demonstration suitable for kids and adults begins at 10 a.m. and a cooking demonstration by Glory Farms begins at 11 a.m. Shaner said the market encourages vegetable gardening and cooking at home to improve wellness.
“Many vendors will bring plant starters to encourage people to grow their own plants,” Shaner said. “We want to get people excited about cooking stuff at the farmers market. We want to get people healthy.”
Shoppers can also expect to find returning crafters and soap vendors Robin Hill Farms and Mustard Seed Soap Company, bakers and canners such as Parkers Preserved Goodness, a hemp seed vendor known as VJ Farms, and two food trucks including JT Warthogs and Papa Ray’s.
Though the market is full for opening weekend, vendor applications are accepted throughout the season, which continues through December. Shaner said the market is gaining more vendors because of last year’s success.
“More people are reaching out because we had such a great, successful season last year,” Shaner said. “We’re really excited about the variety of vendors that are going to be with us this season. And the opportunity to showcase local small and micro businesses. It’s a really neat place.”
For information about the Palestine Farmers Market visit www.palestinefarmersmarket.com.
