Anderson County is one of 34 counties across Texas declared eligible by President Donald Trump to apply for emergency loans of up to $500,000 from the US Farm Service Agency. This year's drought may be the worst since 2011, when record high temperatures and lack of rainfall dried up crops across Texas, incurring losses of $2-5 billion.
Anderson County is contiguous to several counties in central Texas mainly affected by the drought, which began in August 2019. Farmers in Leon, Freestone, Navarro, and Limestone counties may also be eligible.
Farmers must document a 30 % or greater loss in crop production or physical losses due to the drought, and can apply for loans of up to 100 % of their losses or a loan needed to operate their business. The interest rate on the federal loans is 3.5 %, for a term of seven years. The agency will accept applications until June 19, 2020.
Preston Wright of the Smith County Farm Service Agency in Tyler urges farmers to apply for the loans soon, to avoid delays that would interfere with purchasing supplies for the next season.
Rain is usually plentiful in East Texas; the problem for local farmers, though, is whether it comes at the right time, said Anderson County Extension Agent Truman Lamb. Irrigation is not usually needed on local farms, which primarily grow cotton, hay, corn or pecans.
Funds can be used to purchase seed or fertilizer for the spring planting season. Emergency loans are also made available after floods or other natural disasters, such as tornadoes or hurricanes.
The lack of rain caused problems for corn farmers this year, Lamb said, but he only knows of two large-scale corn growers in the county. “We didn't get timely rains to keep the corn growing.”
Wright said on Monday no one has yet applied for the available funds, but applicants can contact him for information at the Tyler office at 903-405-5676 or visit online at http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov.
Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, reported that a multi-year drought earlier this decade, between 2010-2015, was one of the worst on record to broadly affect agricultural operations in East Texas since the 1950s. East Texas lost many trees and the cattle industry suffered due to lack of rain over the extended drought. During that drought, 2011 was the hottest and driest.
