The Palestine Farmers Market offers more than produce and meats. From novelty soaps and potpourri to serving boards and canned preserves, shoppers can find suitable holiday gift items without having to pay shipping charges, order from a warehouse or drive to another city.
The Farmers Market continues through Saturday, Dec. 18. There’s still time to check out the many unique, handmade products that make good holiday gifts while shopping locally and avoiding extra charges and possible shipping delays.
Sam Ingram is growing his small business of serving trays and turntables. He started making them as gifts for family members and teachers, but with encouragement from family members, he expanded his hobby and began selling them at the farmers market earlier this year.
Ingram said he uses repurposed thick palette rails to make the sturdy serving trays. Food can be served directly on the finished tray as a charcuterie board and wiped clean afterward.
“They’re excellent Christmas gifts,” he said.
Ingram also sells decorative finished tree sections and functional turntables of various sizes. For information, call Ingram at 903-724-9285.
T&J Quality Produce sells a variety of fresh vegetables, but they sell an even wider range of canned goods, from dilled pickles to pickled beets, and from salsa to fruit preserves and local honey. Squeezable bottles and jars of local honey are also available.
Teresea Hargrave said most of T&J’s produce is grown on land near Tucker though some is purchased from other farmers in the area. She said T&J’s has many repeat customers because their produce is fresher than items sold in grocery stores.
T&J opened a store at 1100 W. Spring St. earlier this year, where they sell the same fresh and canned produce on weekdays. For information call John Reeves at 903-391-5676.
Delores Avara of Oakwood sells handcrafted goat milk soap, rabbit feet charms, potpourri blends and fresh eggs at the farmers market. She calls her business Black Flower Farm and specializes in producing handmade items on a small scale.
“Each piece that I work on has been meticulously and lovingly created to add excitement and life to its forever home,” Avara said.
The Palestine Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. They are located at 813 W. Spring Street.
