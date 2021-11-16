Sales were slow when Christine Kemp began baking goods at home last year, but took off after she started selling at the farmers market. With more contacts and orders coming in, Kemp stays busy filling orders.
Kemp’s Oh For the Love of Cake microbakery is one of 20 or more vendors selling home-grown or homemade goods at the Palestine Farmers Market each week. The market is growing the local economy by creating more opportunities for local merchants and increasing circulation of local dollars.
Kemp offers a variety of baked goods, from fruit pies to danishes, cinnamon rolls,and muffins. She offers artificially sweetened and sugar free items. Kemp said 75% of her sales come from people she’s met at the Palestine Farmers Market.
“People see me here and talk to me,” she said. “This is definitely the reason why my business took off.”
The personal exchanges allow people to ask questions, which have led to orders for custom cakes and other items.
“Social media helps some, but being out here at the farmers market has helped build my business,” Kemp said. “It actually gave me the opportunity to leave my job and stay at home with my two-year-old instead.”
Kemp’s business operates under the state’s “cottage laws,” which allow vendors to prepare goods at home without oversight. Another factor in her favor is the low cost of renting a booth, which is $10 for two 8-foot tables under the pavilion. Some can even set up a half booth, which consists of a one-foot table for $5.
The cost of selling at other markets in the region ranges from $25 to $60, so some vendors come from other towns in the region. Not all vendors are required to pay a fee, as long as they set up outside the pavilion. Food truck owners can also sell without paying.
As the market’s managers, April and Roger Shaner said they are committed to keeping the market open to people from the 55-mile area.
“We wanted to give first priority to people in this area,” April said. “When you shop here you’re shopping from your neighbors.”
The Shaners, who kicked off the market season in March, said the stalls at Palestine’s market are full every Saturday and there’s often a waiting list during warmer months. The pavilion makes set-up easy and is more accessible than other markets, where vendors must bring their own tables and other equipment.
April Shaner said the market allows vendors to network and experiment in selling items at a low cost.
“People are able to tap into a community of like-minded vendors,” she said. “Some vendors are looking to experiment and looking to earn a side income.”
The Shaners also encourage musicians from the area to come and play. Performers do not have to pay a fee and can play for tips while visitors shop.
The Palestine Farmers Market continues 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through Dec. 18. The market reopens the last weekend in March of 2022 for Palestine’s Dogwood Trails festival. For information, visit on Facebook or www.visitpalestine.com/farmersmarket or call 817-637-2687.
