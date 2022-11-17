Producers with the Frankston Farmers Market are excited to join Tractor Supply’s grand opening events Saturday at 2770 US-175. Local producers and vendors are looking forward to bringing business to the new store and helping the city grow.
The farmers market vendors usually set up to sell their goods from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Frankston City Park.
Four vendors and one food truck have committed to set up at the Tractor Supply this Saturday and more may join them.
Frankston Farmers Market director Safire Norris of Safire’s Rose Cottage Bakery said welcoming Tractor Supply is important for the city’s economy.
“The more we can have businesses here where people can shop local, including the farmers market, brings revenue and resources back to our city,” she said. “I’m happy to see it and hopefully a few other ones that will come along with it that will help bring that revenue into our area.”
Vendors at this week’s event include Post Oak Pastures, What’s Growing On, Safire’s Rose and Don’t Craft On Me. A new food truck from Jacksonville called Monica’s Cocina, that makes traditional handmade Mexican foods, is also attending Saturday’s event.
Post Oak Pastures of Frankston is selling a variety of pasture-raised beef cuts Saturday and is taking orders for holiday gift baskets to meet consumer demand.
Owners Mike and Sharon Spinhirne of Post Oak Pastures breed and raise a mixture of Angus and Wagyu cattle on their farm two miles north of town. They also sell honey and eggs when they are in season but are currently sold out.
Safire’s Rose sells baked goods such as breads, cupcakes and cookies. She also makes canned jams and jellies made from spicy peppers. This month Safire’s Rose offers holiday sweetbreads made with pumpkin and orange cranberry cream.
What’s Growing On of Chandler, owned by Devon and Mako Eaves of Chandler, sells salsas, jams, jellies, dried herbs and soaps.
Norris said many products sold this Saturday include gift items such as canned goods and meats.
“The beef producers have fresh beef but they also sell beef jerky and summer sausage, which is shelf stable,” she said. “We all try to make sure there’s an option for basically anybody.”
Vendor applications are available until 4 p.m. Thursday by emailing Norris at safirernorris@yahoo.com.
