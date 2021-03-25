A great way to get out and enjoy the early days of spring in Palestine is by visiting local farmers markets for fresh produce and flowers, along with fun and unique finds like local honey, organic bath products, homemade goods and more.
The Palestine Farmers Market will open for the first time this year during Dogwood Trails, Saturday, March 27 under the new direction of April and Roger Shaner.
For its first opening from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 27, the Farmers Market is expecting 15 to 17 vendors.
It will be open every Saturday through Saturday, Dec. 18.
The Farmers Market will feature produce, eggs and meat, jams and jellies, candles, bath soaps and a variety of hand made and homemade crafts, but the priority will be food.
The Dogwood Garden Club is just one of the many vendors that will be featured during the first official opening of the market.
“Our club will be hosting a Plant Sale Saturday,” said Linda Jean Brown, club member. “We will be located at the west end of the Palestine Farmers Market Pavilion, on the west side, near the parking lot of the Visitor Center. You can simply drive up to us for some curbside service.”
The Dogwood Garden Club will be selling variety of both sun-friendly and shade-friendly summer color plants, beautiful flowering hanging baskets and fern baskets as well as vegetable/herb plants.
“The proceeds from this sale will be used to support our parks, gardens and other service projects throughout the community,” Brown said.
Food trucks will also be a part of the Farmers Market. City and state guidelines will be followed.
Buskers for entertainment will be a part of the local experience as well.
Interested vendors should contact April Shaner at 817-637-2687 or through visitpalestinefarmersmarket.com
