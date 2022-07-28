What could possibly be better than a visit to the local farmers market, where you can find some of the best produce, canned goods, crafts galore and much more? All that and a party might fill the bill.
With kids heading back to school soon, the Palestine Farmers Market will host an End of Summer Bash from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
Market Coordinator April Shaner said the current heatwave has had on the Farmers Market.
“The market has slowed down due to the excessive heat,” Shaner said. “We wanted to help boost morale, so we decided to host an end of summer event.”
The event looks to be a fun one. Besides the regular vendors who frequent the market, several special additions will be on hand as well.
CARS of Palestine will have classic cars, trucks and special interest vehicles on display. Papa Rays Food Joint will be serving both breakfast and lunch and there will be free snow cones courtesy of Quality Cool Air.
“We’re also setting up a kids' activity corner,” Shaner said. “There will be something fun for the whole family!”
The Palestine Farmers Market is located at 813 W. Spring Street in downtown Palestine.
For more information visit www.visitpalestine.com/farmersmarket or follow them on Facebook.
