Locally farm-raised goods and plants are one of the main attractions at this year’s Dogwood Festival Saturday, March 19. The Anderson County Master Gardeners is hosting its annual plant and tree sale and the Palestine Farmers Market is featuring a few vendors as a preview to the season’s opening the following week.
A sampling of farmers market vendors are selling their homegrown and homemade items near the Art Tent Exhibit on the Redlands Hotel parking lot.
KT Signature Beef, Parker’s Preserves Goodness, Random by Design, Custom Leathers, Robin Hill Farms, Mustard Seed Soap Company, and VJ Farms are selling items at the festival. Robin Hill makes goat milk soaps while Mustard Seed makes tallow-based soaps. Apparel artisans include Random by Design, which makes tie-dyed items, and Custom Leathers, which makes a variety of handmade leather goods. VJ Farms grows hemp locally and sells help-based products.
Palestine Farmers Market Manager April Shaner said she hopes the vendors’ presence at the festival can draw more vendors and more enthusiasm among area residents for buying locally-grown food.
“Even though it’s not our official opening day, maybe it will get people excited,” Shaner said.
Though the Anderson County Master Gardeners’ plant sale was not held at the 2021 Dogwood Festival due to last year’s freezing weather, the group is returning to this year’s festival with roughly 200 plants.
The organization is selling 50 to 70 varieties of flowering and fruit-bearing trees, fall color trees, roses and other flowering shrubs adapted to the area in the parking lot of the Federal Building on 101 Oak Street. Prices range from $6 to $35.
The sale is the nonprofit group’s main fundraiser. Plants can be reserved prior to the sale by calling 903-764-0073 or 903-221-0303 by Thursday, March 17.
Sue Commander, a member of the Anderson County Master Gardeners, said the organization’s purpose is to provide education to the community on gardening.
“We sponsor lectures for the community on gardening and horticulture,” Commander said. “We also sponsor gardens at some of the schools, notably Washington Early Childhood Center and Elkhart Elementary.”
The local organization also sponsors school gardens in Neches, Slocum and both school districts in Palestine and a demo flower garden at the Federal Building.
The plant sale continues Saturday, March 26 at the Palestine Farmers Market until everything is sold. For information about the plant sale of the Master Gardeners Association visit txmg.org/anderson/.
The farmers market accepts applications from vendors who grow or raise their products or crafters who make them at home and live within a 75 mile radius of Palestine.
For information and updates about the Palestine Farmers Market visit them on Facebook or on their website at www.palestinefarmersmarket.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.