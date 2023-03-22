The Palestine Farmers Market, 815 W. Spring St., opens for the first time in 2023 with its annual Spring Farm & Flower Market Saturday, March 25.
The Spring Farm & Flower Market, being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is an annual Dogwood Trails event. It focuses on homegrown fruits and vegetables, as well as plants, trees and flowers. It also, however, provides a forum for other talented vendors selling baked goods, handmade items, homemade jewelry, arts and crafts, yard art, rustic furniture, birdhouses, metal art, wind chimes, wood décor and other items. Vendors vary at the Market each year and throughout the season, with some setting up shop quarterly, monthly, bi-monthly and weekly. This year, the Spring Farm & Flower Market will also include musicians and food trucks a fun staple of the Market throughout the growing season.
The Palestine Farmers Market is under the management of April and Roger Shaner.
“We have more than 40 vendors set for Saturday’s Market,” April said. “This will be our biggest opening day ever.”
April said returning vendors for this opening day event include KT Signature Beef, Red Creek Honey Bees, VJ Farms Texas, Ms. Rhonda's Popcorn, Palestine Texas Pecans, The Fried Pie Depot, Timber Hill Designs, Kirby Farms, Dirty Ops Aquaponics and Farm, Parkers Preserved Goodness, Sam's Trays, Sleepy Cactus, 2 Hats Coffee, Moodee Girl Farms and more.
The Dogwood Garden Club and the Anderson County Master Gardeners are set to sell plants, trees and shrubs as usual, along with two new homesteaders selling growing kits for kids and starter plants.
The Dogwood Garden Club will be selling premium flowers and plants, including Begonias, Geraniums, Impatiens, Coleus, Lantana and Macho Ferns
Though the market is full for opening weekend, vendor applications are accepted throughout the season, which continues through Dec.2. April said the market is gaining more vendors because of last year’s success.
The Shaners work very hard to ensure vendors are bringing in handmade and homegrown items from farms within 100 miles of Palestine, conducting farm visits to verify vendors are bringing in local goods.
As we enter into the peak of the summer gardening season, April said items like fresh local grown tomatoes, squash, watermelons and other vine ripe produce will be available.
Interested vendors, or those needing more information should contact April Shaner at 817-637-2687 or www.palestinefarmersmarket.com
