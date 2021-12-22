AUSTIN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency designated 11 Texas counties as primary disaster areas, qualifying them to receive federal emergency loans.
Producers qualify for loans if damage occurred during at least one of the four following events: Hurricane Nicholas that occurred on Sept. 14; excessive moisture that occurred May 1-Sept. 30; Winter Storm Uri that occurred Feb. 10-19; and drought, a news release said.
“Loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts,” USDA officials said.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability, the release said. Each event has a different deadline for application to be submitted.
The qualifying 11 primary counties include Foard, Wilbarger, Throckmorton, Young, Castro, Hale, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Willacy and Brazoria.
An additional 34 contiguous counties are also eligible to receive funding, per the release.
This includes Palo Pinto County, which qualifies for damage that occurred during the February winter storm. The deadline to submit an application is Aug. 8.
For production losses, a 30% reduction in a primary crop in a designated or contiguous county is required. Losses to quality, such as receiving a 30% reduced price for flood damaged crops, may be eligible for assistance, too, it said.
“These loans help producers who suffer qualifying farm related losses directly caused by the disaster in a county declared or designated as a primary disaster or quarantine area,” USDA officials said.
