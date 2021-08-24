The fate of the Palestine Library and the Museum of East Texas Culture, both home to Palestine and Anderson County historical relics, is up in the air.
The clock for the library began ticking in July when the city council sold the mall and signed a one-year lease with the Christon Company, who purchased the Palestine Mall and gave them 12 months to relocate.
Three options for the library have been discussed: build a new library, renovate city hall for the library and move city staff to the Carnegie Building or move the library into the Reagan School which currently houses the Museum for East Texas Culture.
According to Bonnie Woolverton, museum board president, Dan Dyer, museum director and Ben Campbell, a museum board member, the museum board has not received any correspondence to date regarding the city’s intentions for the future of the Reagan School building.
This has left the future of the museum uncertain.
Like many businesses and nonprofits, the museum closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and has yet to reopen.
According to city manager Teresa Herrera, the city is the owner of the Reagan School building. There is no lease or contractual agreement between the city and the museum for the building. The museum does not pay rent and the city does not charge the museum for their water, sewer or trash pickup. The museum does pay for its electricity.
It was Woolverton, who is also a member of the Friends of the Library group who suggested the library be moved in with the museum as an option.
In May, interim library director Anna Sanchez and the library board conducted a community survey, led by architectural consultant Maureen Arndt of 720 Design, a library planning and architecture firm.
The study was financially backed by the Memorial Foundation. Arndt led participants through the survey to help determine what type of building and services residents in the community would most enjoy and use, as well as what they need of their local library. The presentation covered basic necessities to opulent options.
Arndt said the renovations required for using the Reagan School would be too costly and would require a $10,000 structure study to get started. Her solution was a new, two-story facility to be built at the site of the old Palestine Memorial Hospital at the cost of $27 million.
Herrera said the city council is working to reduce its footprint of buildings by not building or buying more, but selling and rehabilitating what they can. They are leaning towards using a building they already own.
The city is currently working with a structural engineer and is in the process of conduction the structure study on the Reagan School building. They expect it to be completed within the next three weeks. It will define how structurally sound the building is and includes an asbestos study.
After selling the mall for a discounted rate of $1.5 million, Christon Co. has offered to sell the library property back to the mall for $600,000 allowing the library to stay.
The mall facility is in need of a new roof and the purchase of the building would not be the only cost.
Another issue for the library is lack of foot traffic in its current location, Herrera said.
The reported reasons for the lack of traffic is accessibility for the public because of walking distance and the poor set up and ill repair of the parking lot.
The library is currently owned and operated by the city. Their proposed operational budget for 2021-2022 is $592,000 with $75,000 of that to be funded by Anderson County. They have six full-time and one part-time employee.
While there are three community boards concerned with its future welfare—the Library Advisory Board, which answers to the city, Friends of the Library and the Memorial Foundation—Herrera said the Palestine City Council will have the final say in the decision for the future library location.
The only other option is if an individual or private group would like to assume responsibility for the library, which Herrera said could be negotiated.
Herrera said the council meets Wednesday, Aug. 25 for a budget meeting at which time she will propose $2 million for rehabilitation for the library at the Reagan School building for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
The museum has not made any plans as to what they are going to do moving forward and are waiting on word from the council to make any final decision about remaining open or closing.
