An infant is fighting for his life and his father is behind bars.
Palestine Police arrested Jerry Torrez, 34, of Palestine, on Wednesday for first-degree felony injury to a child, Interim Chief Mark Harcrow said.
The infant was care-flighted to Houston and is in critical condition.
Torrez was transported to the Anderson County Jail, where he's held on a $500,000 bond.
Emergency room staff at Palestine Regional Medical Center alerted police when an infant with serious injuries, consistent with child abuse, was brought into the Emergency Room.
All suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
This is a breaking story, and will be updated as more information is disclosed.
