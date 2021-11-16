Jerry Dwain Torrez, 36, of Palestine pled guilty to Capital Murder on Tuesday, Nov. 16 and was sentenced to life without parole.
This conviction was for the Nov. 12, 2019 murder of Torrez’s 5 month old son.
According to District Attorney Allyson Mitchell, the State of Texas alleged that Torrez committed the offense by striking the five month old with his hands, feet and/or an object unknown to the Grand Jury.
The infant was brought to Palestine Regional Medical Center by ambulance after he became unconscious while in Torrez’s care.
The child had old and new injuries consisting of bite marks and fractures, including a skull fracture. He was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital where he died from his injuries on Dec. 14, 2019.
“Nathaniel was in our world for five short months and in those five months he was bitten, beaten and bruised at the hands of someone who should have protected him from all harm,” said District Attorney Allyson Mitchell. “He was an infant and had no way of protecting himself, he had to rely on his father”
Mitchell noted that the Palestine Police Department did a thorough investigation and their work helped in resolving the case.
“It is incomprehensible to think that his life was torture,” Mitchell said. “Now that his father has taken responsibility for his actions, he can think of what he did to his infant son day by day for the rest of his life.”
“I want to commend our District Attorney’s office and the Palestine Police Detectives that put together a strong investigation to put this man away,” said Palestine Chief of Police Mark Harcrow. “Our community is safer with this man off of our streets.”
The State was represented by Mitchell and Torrez was represented by Stephen Evans. The plea was taken by Judge Deborah Oakes Evans 87th Judicial District Judge.
Adalinn Avellandeda, the child’s mother, is charged with injury by omission and is awaiting trial for her alleged involvement in his death.
