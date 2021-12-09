AUSTIN — President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law has the potential to push Texas watershed projects forward that had previously been postponed, state water officials said.
Biden signed the more than $1 trillion spending plan into law on Nov. 15. In it, $4.5 billion is earmarked for watershed restoration nationwide, including $2.4 billion to support the removal, rehabilitation and retrofit of dams.
Watersheds allow water to move toward larger, more central water basins. Texas is home to at least 90 authorized watersheds and 23 major river basins, according to Texas Water.
Watershed protection is important because the outlets to which they drain are the sources for at least half of Texas drinking water, said Michael Kuitu, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program specialist.
“We want to help protect those watersheds because that in turn can help protect surface water quality, which we use as a potable drinking water source or recreation — like if you’re going out and boating or fishing,” Kuitu said.
A report by the Texas Parks and Wildlife said the state depends on rivers to provide wildlife habitat, safe drinking water, irrigation for agriculture and recreation for millions of Texans, among others.
“The burden that we place on our state’s drainage basins can lead to water quality degradation and reduced environmental flows,” it states.
Serena McClain, director of River Restoration at American River, said the funding has the potential to help repair and restore rivers and dams that have been damaged or have aged in Texas.
In 2019, the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board estimated about $2.1 billion is needed to repair or rehabilitate dams included in the Small Watershed Programs.
McClain added that rivers are a source of life not only in the water they provide but in being a place where one can fish to feed their family or a source for recreation, allowing individuals to take a break from everyday stressors.
“Healthy watersheds are the key to healthy communities,” McClain said. “Healthy watersheds not only provide for fish and wildlife, but they also provide us with the water we need … we couldn't survive without rivers because rivers are a central source of life.”
While a large sum of money is dedicated to certain assets, there are no set pre allocations directed toward Texas, said Mark Northcut, Natural Resources Conservation Service landscape planning leader. Instead, the national NRCS office will receive program funding requests funneled through state NRCS offices.
Funding requests should be submitted to the NRCS by Jan. 19 for consideration, officials said.
In order to qualify, projects must have a government sponsor such as the state, county commissioners, city governments or soil and water conservation districts. The sponsors will have to be able to generate taxes or generate revenue, participate in cost share funding and provide expected operation and maintenance costs for whatever measures might be part of that project, Northcut said.
The NRCS Texas has three programs that are eligible for infrastructure funding — Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations Program; Watershed Rehabilitation Program and Emergency Watershed Protection Program.
Northcut said the federal allocation does not add any new programs, only provides more funding for back-burnered projects to be completed. State officials said the NRCS will make a decision on initial project funding in late January with funds released as early Feb. 18.
“These programs that have been around a long time are getting a pretty substantial pot of money,” he said. “[The funding will] help address things that maybe in the past, we hadn't been able to address because of the lack of funds.”
