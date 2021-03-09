Anderson County’s five members of the Inaugural Class of Female Eagle Scouts, who joined Boy Scouts of America in 2019, were honored with a special celebration of the girls’ achievement at Oxbow Hollow Sunday, March 7.
This local first class of female Eagle Scouts includes Aven Alexander, Reagan Sokolowski, Shian Trible, and Sidney Veneris of Palestine and Hayleigh Chapin of Elkhart.
During the special Sunday ceremony, Lydia Spaun, from the Office of U.S. Congressman Lance Gooden, presented each of the five honorees with a flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol on his behalf.
The youth completed service projects ranging from building stands for golf bags at the Wildcat Golf Course to coordinating gifts for hospitalized children and nursing home residents.
All five joined the newly-formed Troop 101 in 2019 with the planned goal of earning the Eagle Scout rank.
They are all concurrent members of Palestine Ship 1 Unique, a local chapter of Sea Scouts, a co-ed division of BSA that teaches skills in leadership, boating, and navigation.
All members completed requirements in the areas of leadership, service, and outdoor skills by the deadline earlier this month.
To be part of the inaugural class, all five girls completed 21 merit badges, a service project, and passed a board of review in two years or less.
More than 2.5 million scouts have earned the Eagle Scout rank since 1912, one of the most prestigious honors a youth can earn. Yet until 2019, girls were not allowed to participate in Boy Scouts, and therefore could not earn the Eagle Scout rank, barring them from scholarships and other opportunities.
February marks the 111th anniversary of the BSA, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Irving, Texas.
