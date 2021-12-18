Seasonal window paintings make everything more festive during the holidays. In Palestine, Jennifer Farmer is a well-known window painter. Farmer began with a couple of requested paintings three years ago and this year is up to 11 for the holiday season.
“I love doing them,” Farmer said. “Because it brings joy to the community and color to the town.”
Farmer’s work can be seen at Pint & Barrel, The Oil Exchange, Texas Farm Bureau, Palestine Air & Heat, Jocelyn’s Donuts, Over Yonder and Prosperity. She also did the windows at the Redlands building with the help of a friend.
She is currently working on Commercial Bank of Texas in Palestine and is set to do CBTX in Elkhart as well.
Farmer has no real formal art training. She began drawing as a child, painting and doing crafts and took a few art classes over the years, but she is virtually self taught.
She began painting windows three years ago at Christmas when her friends at Broken Boutique wanted to enter a Christmas window decorating contest.
“I had painted and made stuff before, even made logos for businesses, but I had never painted a window,” Farmer said. “But they called me up and said they wanted me to paint the Grinch on their window and they won.”
After winning, Farmer said they posted pictures of her artwork online. The owner of The Oil Exchange was next in line and another business follow. The first year, she did three or four and learned a lot about the best paints to use and techniques.
Farmer said she continues to watch YouTube videos and research new techniques and learn about the best paints and supplies to use on the market.
She has customers who have very specific request and those that say, “Do whatever you want.”
If you’d like to get your window painted for a special occasion, you can contact Jennifer Farmer through Facebook Messenger under her name or her Instagram page 903artbyfer.
Pricing for her window art is on a project by project basis, depending on size, intricacy and supplies needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.