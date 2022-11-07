Vote
AUSTIN — Fewer than one third of all eligible voters in Texas cast their ballot during the early voting period of the November midterm election, according to state data.

In the 12 days of early voting, 5.49 million Texans voted, accounting for 31.07% of the voting population. This is less than the 39.86% of Texans who turned out early during the 2018 election.

Bandera County, located west of San Antonio, had the highest percent turnout with 41.1%. It has a voting population of 17,963.

Knox County, southwest of Wichita Falls, and Lynn County, south of Lubbock, each had the lowest turnout rate of 11.4%.

Texans have one last opportunity to vote on Nov. 8. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are 254 counties in Texas.

Here is a look at the early voting totals in each of the 10 CNHI News’ coverage counties:

Anderson County

Registered voters: 29,494

Early voting percent turnout: 29.5%

Early voting total turnout: 8,700

Cherokee County

Registered voters: 30,080

Early voting percent turnout: 29.14%

Early voting total turnout: 8,764

Cooke County

Registered voters: 28,699

Early voting percent turnout: 26.61%

Early voting total turnout: 7,637

Henderson County

Registered voters: 58,253

Early voting percent turnout: 30.78%

Early voting total turnout: 17,930

Hunt County

Registered voters: 64,334

Early voting percent turnout: 22.5%

Early voting total turnout: 14,476

Johnson County

Registered voters: 116,736

Early voting percent turnout: 31.96%

Early voting total turnout: 37,305

Navarro County

Registered voters: 31,135

Early voting percent turnout: 24.8%

Early voting total turnout: 7,722

Palo Pinto County

Registered voters: 19,390

Early voting percent turnout: 27.62%

Early voting total turnout: 5,355

Parker County

Registered voters: 115,621

Early voting percent turnout: 36.6%

Early voting total turnout: 42,313

Walker County

Registered voters: 36,058

Early voting percent turnout: 31.82%

Early voting total turnout: 11,474

