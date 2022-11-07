AUSTIN — Fewer than one third of all eligible voters in Texas cast their ballot during the early voting period of the November midterm election, according to state data.
In the 12 days of early voting, 5.49 million Texans voted, accounting for 31.07% of the voting population. This is less than the 39.86% of Texans who turned out early during the 2018 election.
Bandera County, located west of San Antonio, had the highest percent turnout with 41.1%. It has a voting population of 17,963.
Knox County, southwest of Wichita Falls, and Lynn County, south of Lubbock, each had the lowest turnout rate of 11.4%.
Texans have one last opportunity to vote on Nov. 8. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There are 254 counties in Texas.
Here is a look at the early voting totals in each of the 10 CNHI News’ coverage counties:
Anderson County
Registered voters: 29,494
Early voting percent turnout: 29.5%
Early voting total turnout: 8,700
Cherokee County
Registered voters: 30,080
Early voting percent turnout: 29.14%
Early voting total turnout: 8,764
Cooke County
Registered voters: 28,699
Early voting percent turnout: 26.61%
Early voting total turnout: 7,637
Henderson County
Registered voters: 58,253
Early voting percent turnout: 30.78%
Early voting total turnout: 17,930
Hunt County
Registered voters: 64,334
Early voting percent turnout: 22.5%
Early voting total turnout: 14,476
Johnson County
Registered voters: 116,736
Early voting percent turnout: 31.96%
Early voting total turnout: 37,305
Navarro County
Registered voters: 31,135
Early voting percent turnout: 24.8%
Early voting total turnout: 7,722
Palo Pinto County
Registered voters: 19,390
Early voting percent turnout: 27.62%
Early voting total turnout: 5,355
Parker County
Registered voters: 115,621
Early voting percent turnout: 36.6%
Early voting total turnout: 42,313
Walker County
Registered voters: 36,058
Early voting percent turnout: 31.82%
Early voting total turnout: 11,474
