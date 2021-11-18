The filing period for a candidate seeking nomination of the Democratic or Republican Party for federal, state and county primary elections began Nov. 13 and ends Monday, Dec. 13.
This year, there will be a long list of names on the ballot.
The race for Texas governor is already heating up with four primary candidates; incumbent Greg Abbott, Chad Prather, Don Huffines and Allen West. There are also three General Election candidates; Beto O’Rourke, Michael Cooper and Deirdre Gilbert. So if Matthew McConaughey is going to run, he better hurry up and toss that hat into the ring.
There is also a long list of candidates running for Lt. Governor that include incumbent Dan Patrick, primary candidates Trace Bradford, Zach Vance, Daniel Miller, Michelle Beckley and General Election candidates Mike Collier and Matthew Dowd.
George P. Bush is leaving the Land Commissioner spot to run against incumbent Ken Paxton and candidates Eva Guzman and Matt Krause for Attorney General in the primary. The winner will face Lee Merritt, Joe Jaworski and Rochelle Garza in the General Election.
With the spot up for grabs, there are four candidates running for Land Commissioner in the primary. They are Weston Martinez, Dawn Buckingham, Jon Spiers and Rufus Lopez. Three more for the General Election: Jinny Suh, Jonathan Cocks and Michael Lange.
So far, incumbent candidate Glenn Hegar is unchallenged for Comptroller.
To become a candidate, you must meet the qualifications to run for a public office. For state offices, you must be at least 30, a United States citizen and have been a resident of Texas at least five years to be governor or lieutenant governor. You only need to be 18 to be Texas Attorney General, Comptroller, Land Commissioner or Agriculture Commissioner. State Representatives must be 21 and have been a Texas resident at least two years, and State Senators must be at least 26 and a resident of the state for five years.
For our county offices you must be a Texas Resident for 12 months. For most county-level offices, like county judge, or sheriff, you must be at least 18. the minimum age for county judicial offices is 25 and in order to be a justice or state supreme court or court of criminal appeals you must be 35. Additional qualifications and requirements can be found on the Texas Secretary of States website.
The application must be submitted to your county chair of choice accompanied by a filing fee. Sharon Davis is the Democratic Chair for Anderson County and Paul Stephenson is the Republican Chair.
Candidates running as an Independent on the General Election Ballot must file a Declaration of Intent to Run between Nov. 13 and Dec. 13 by 6 p.m. with Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston.
The Anderson County Elections Office on Mallard St., will provide the application, if needed. Those interested may visit the elections office for additional details regarding independent candidates.
Filings can be done during the regular office hours at the Anderson County Elections Office.
The first day to apply for a ballot by mail is Jan. 1, 2022. The last day to register to vote for the March 2022 primary is Jan. 31, 2022. The early voting period is set for Feb. 14 through Feb. 25, 2022. A primary run-off election date has been scheduled for May 24, 2022.
For more information about elections and candidate filings, visit www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/candidates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.