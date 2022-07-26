AUSTIN — The 30-day countdown on Texas’ trigger law started Tuesday after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a final judgement cementing the end to the right to an abortion.
Last month, SCOTUS issued an opinion returning laws concerning the right to an abortion back to the states. In an opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, four other justices agreed that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”
“Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences,” Alito wrote. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
Texas is one of 13 states with trigger laws on the books prior to the SCOTUS ruling that essentially ends the practice of all abortion from the moment of conception. With the Texas trigger law fully enacted, all providers of abortions will be punishable by up to life in prison and $100,000 in fines.
The trigger law will officially go into place just shy of the one-year anniversary of the state’s controversial abortion ban — Senate Bill 8 — which outlawed abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, about six weeks after conception and before many people know they are pregnant. This law also allowed private citizens to sue anyone who performs an abortion or helps someone in obtaining an abortion with a $100,000 payout for successful suits.
Following the initial SCOTUS ruling, there was some confusion between pro-life and pro-choice advocates with pro-life advocates stating that even though the trigger law was not yet in place, pre-Roe laws remained on the books and therefore all abortions were immediately illegal in Texas.
After a quick legal battle, the Texas Supreme Court agreed, reversing a temporary restraining order placed by a lower court.
“Thanks to my appeal, SCOTX has slapped down the abortion providers and the district court carrying their water,” Paxton said in a tweet following the state Supreme Court ruling. “Our state’s pre-Roe statutes banning abortion in Texas are 100% good law. Litigation continues, but I’ll keep winning for Texas’s unborn babies.”
Paxton’s office said the attorney general will issue an advisory regarding the start of the trigger law within the next 24 hours.
Texas abortion advocates could not be immediately reached for comment.
