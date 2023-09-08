David Vinson recently made a new friend in Australia that was also from Palestine in the land down under.
Vinson, who graduated Palestine High School Class of 1976, is currently living just outside of Melbourne, Australia.
In May, Vinson went for a haircut in Mornington, Victoria Australia, and found out that someone else from Palestine was in the neighborhood.
“The last time I went to get a haircut, I wore a shirt that has the State of Texas with the slogan ‘My story began in Palestine, Texas,’” Vinson said. “As soon as I left the barbershop another guy walked in from Texas and my barber brought up me and what my shirt said. He replied that he too was from Palestine.
“What are the odds of us just missing each other and having the same barber in a small beach city in Australia?”
The man was Jerry Boyd, Jr. and his father, Jerry Boyd, Sr., was principal at Westwood Independent School District in the early 80’s.
Vinson and Boyd, along with Boyd’s wife Kirrily, who is from Australia, ended up meeting in August.
“It was great to catch up with someone from my hometown 9,000 miles from home,” Vinson said.
Vinson said he’s coming to Palestine for a visit Sept. 15 through Sept. 18 and will get together with members of the Class of 1976 for the Palestine High School Homecoming Game. He’s also excited to get to meet Palestine’s Mayor while he’s here.
If you see him around town be sure and give him a good ol’ hometown welcome!
